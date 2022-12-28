English  
PLN has coordinated with BMKG. (Photo: medcom.id)
PLN has coordinated with BMKG. (Photo: medcom.id)

PLN Deploys 4,910 Personnel to Anticipate Impact of Extreme Weather

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 13:42
Jakarta: PT PLN (Persero) has deployed 4,910 personnel to secure electricity systems, especially in Greater Jakarta and Banten. 
 
This step was taken by the state electricity company to anticipate the impact of extreme weather at the end of 2022.
 
President Director of PLN Darmawan Prasodjo explained that PLN had coordinated with the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) regarding potential heavy rain in Greater Jakarta and Banten from December 26 to January 1.
 
"We have coordinated with the BMKG regarding potential bad weather. We are ready to secure electricity syste,s," said Darmawan in a written statement on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
"Apart from securing electricity systems, we also have 43 rubber boats spread across Greater Jakarta and Banten which can be used to evacuate residents," he explained.
 
PLN is also preparing electrical equipment in the form of 48 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) units, 12 Mobile Cable Units (UKB), 50 Mobile Substation Units (UGB), 30 Genset units and 20 Powerbank units.
 
Furthermore, PLN is also ensuring electricity supply at pump stations in the Greater Jakarta and Banten. The pump stations are needed to control floods in the regions. 

