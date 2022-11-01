Indonesia to Expedite Extreme Poverty Reduction through Infrastructure Push

According to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, one of the forms of integrated regional planning collaboration for extreme poverty handling will involve coordination with the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture.
The PUPR Ministry will improve the implementation of the community-based infrastructure program, he informed during the 2022 Infrastructure Development and Regional Development Integration Coordination Meeting (Rakorbangwil) for the PUPR sector here on Monday.
The program has been formulated based on the master plan that has been collectively designed with other stakeholders, he added.
PUPR's infrastructure intervention will be very important to expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024.
Synergy with other ministries or institutions, such as regional governments and the Social Affairs Ministry, will also be important for making the program a success.
The PUPR Ministry organized the 2022 Rakorbangwil for PUPR on Monday.
This year's Rakorbangwil, themed “Encouraging PUPR Infrastructure for the People's Prosperity,” aimed to formulate and forge an agreement on the priority infrastructure development plan for 2024 through synergy and collaboration between ministries, institutions, and regional governments.
During the meeting, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, said that the PUPR Ministry is playing an important role in handling extreme poverty and stunting through the poverty containment strategy.
The PUPR Ministry has undertaken several efforts to achieve this end, including the provision of 55 thousand livable housing units, basic sanitation and drinking water sources in 17 poverty zones, and 9 collaborative pilot projects.
"I appreciate and thank the PUPR Ministry's (for its) efforts to expedite the eradication of extreme poverty, which will certainly also help in resolving stunting," he remarked.
"Next, let us prepare public infrastructure that can provide direct impact to the people's prosperity together," he added.