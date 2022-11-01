English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
PUPR's infrastructure intervention will be very important to expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)
PUPR's infrastructure intervention will be very important to expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Expedite Extreme Poverty Reduction through Infrastructure Push

Antara • 01 November 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry will expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024 through infrastructure interventions.
 
According to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, one of the forms of integrated regional planning collaboration for extreme poverty handling will involve coordination with the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture.
 
The PUPR Ministry will improve the implementation of the community-based infrastructure program, he informed during the 2022 Infrastructure Development and Regional Development Integration Coordination Meeting (Rakorbangwil) for the PUPR sector here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The program has been formulated based on the master plan that has been collectively designed with other stakeholders, he added.
 
PUPR's infrastructure intervention will be very important to expedite the reduction of extreme poverty and stunting in 2024.
 
Synergy with other ministries or institutions, such as regional governments and the Social Affairs Ministry, will also be important for making the program a success.
 
The PUPR Ministry organized the 2022 Rakorbangwil for PUPR on Monday.
 
This year's Rakorbangwil, themed “Encouraging PUPR Infrastructure for the People's Prosperity,” aimed to formulate and forge an agreement on the priority infrastructure development plan for 2024 through synergy and collaboration between ministries, institutions, and regional governments.
 
During the meeting, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, said that the PUPR Ministry is playing an important role in handling extreme poverty and stunting through the poverty containment strategy.
 
The PUPR Ministry has undertaken several efforts to achieve this end, including the provision of 55 thousand livable housing units, basic sanitation and drinking water sources in 17 poverty zones, and 9 collaborative pilot projects.
 
"I appreciate and thank the PUPR Ministry's (for its) efforts to expedite the eradication of extreme poverty, which will certainly also help in resolving stunting," he remarked.
 
"Next, let us prepare public infrastructure that can provide direct impact to the people's prosperity together," he added.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The total cost of the project is $355.8 million. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB to Support Sustainable Agriculture in China's Yellow River Basin

Indonesia Collaborates with World Bank to Pursue Extreme Poverty Eradication

Rural Thailand Faces Poverty Challenges: World Bank

BACA JUGA
Several Nations Seeking Bilateral Meeting with Indonesia at G20 Summit: Foreign Minister

Several Nations Seeking Bilateral Meeting with Indonesia at G20 Summit: Foreign Minister

English
g20 presidency
Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

English
food
Extraordinary Congress to Allow Resumption of Competitions: PSSI Chairman

Extraordinary Congress to Allow Resumption of Competitions: PSSI Chairman

English
football association of indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L
Otomotif

Pilihan Baju Baru New Honda Scoopy, Bensinnya Bisa 1:59 KM/L

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Pembagian Grup Piala Dunia 2022

Sri Mulyani: Kerja Sama Seluruh Lapisan Masyarakat Buat Indonesia Mampu Bangkit Kembali!
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Kerja Sama Seluruh Lapisan Masyarakat Buat Indonesia Mampu Bangkit Kembali!

20 Pelanggar Etik Kasus Brigadir J Telah Disidang, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

20 Pelanggar Etik Kasus Brigadir J Telah Disidang, Ini Daftarnya

Kesal Bolsonaro Kalah Pemilu, Sopir Truk Brasil Blokir Jalan di 20 Wilayah
Internasional

Kesal Bolsonaro Kalah Pemilu, Sopir Truk Brasil Blokir Jalan di 20 Wilayah

Guru Besar FIB Unpad Partini Sardjono Tutup Usia
Pendidikan

Guru Besar FIB Unpad Partini Sardjono Tutup Usia

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!