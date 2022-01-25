English  
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:Kemenperin)
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:Kemenperin)

Indonesia Seeks to Export Cars to Australia in Q1 2022

English Australia automotive trade
Antara • 25 January 2022 18:58
Jakarta: Indonesia is aiming to export cars to Australia in the first quarter of 2022, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita stated.
 
"We are striving (to realize exports) in the first quarter," the minister noted in Jakarta on Tuesday while not divulging details on the brand of the cars.
 
The minister spoke of endeavoring to open the export market for Indonesian cars in Australia that is not easy to penetrate.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"ÏnsyaAllah (God willing), it will materialize soon. It is not easy to open the Australia market, especially to secure in-principle permit. This is history," he remarked.
 
One of the challenges to exporting automatic products to Australia is the carbon standard set by the country, he pointed out.
 
"Australia has a high standard, including carbon standard, which is very stringent," he remarked.
 
Since the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA), Indonesia has the potential to increase its trade to the neighboring country.
 
This is since all Indonesian products exported to Australia will be exempt from import duties.
 
Indonesian products whose export to Australia can increase comprise automotive, wood and derivatives, including furniture, fishery products, textiles and textile products, footwear, communication devices, and electronic appliances.
 
Automotive is one of the products that Indonesia is seeking to boost following the collapse of the automotive industry in Australia.
 
(WAH)
