Jakarta: Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah highlighted that the condition of Indonesia's employment sector had continued to improve in accordance with several indicators, such as a decline in the open unemployment rate in 2021.
Fauziyah noted that several key indicators had shown improvement in the past year, although labor conditions had not recovered fully from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister delivered the statement here on Monday.
"Several key indicators have shown improvement in employment conditions. First, the national open unemployment rate has decreased, from 7.07 percent in 2020 to 6.49 percent in 2021," Fauziyah remarked.
A decline in the open unemployment rate occurred in both urban and rural areas.
The Statistics Indonesia's (BPS) data shows that the rate of urban open unemployment rate had decreased, from 8.98 percent to 8.32 percent.
The same trend was also observed in rural areas, plummeting from 4.71 percent to 4.17 percent in 2021.
Another indicator is also a decline in the number of unemployed people and those temporarily out of work due to COVID-19.
The number of people unemployed due to COVID-19 fell, from 2.56 million people in 2020 to 1.82 million people in 2021.
The category of temporary workers not working due to COVID-19 also decreased, from 1.77 million people to 1.39 million people.
The minister ensured that despite an improvement being seen in the employment indicators, the government would continue to put in efforts towards encouraging economic recovery.
"In the government's 2022 work plan, the president has stipulated that the theme of development in 2022 is economic recovery supported by structural reforms," she pointed out.