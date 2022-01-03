English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A decline in the open unemployment rate occurred in both urban and rural areas.
A decline in the open unemployment rate occurred in both urban and rural areas.

Indonesia's Employment Sector Showed Improvement during Pandemic: Minister

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government workers
Antara • 03 January 2022 20:55
Jakarta: Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah highlighted that the condition of Indonesia's employment sector had continued to improve in accordance with several indicators, such as a decline in the open unemployment rate in 2021.
 
Fauziyah noted that several key indicators had shown improvement in the past year, although labor conditions had not recovered fully from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister delivered the statement here on Monday.
 
"Several key indicators have shown improvement in employment conditions. First, the national open unemployment rate has decreased, from 7.07 percent in 2020 to 6.49 percent in 2021," Fauziyah remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


A decline in the open unemployment rate occurred in both urban and rural areas.
 
The Statistics Indonesia's (BPS) data shows that the rate of urban open unemployment rate had decreased, from 8.98 percent to 8.32 percent.
 
The same trend was also observed in rural areas, plummeting from 4.71 percent to 4.17 percent in 2021.
 
Another indicator is also a decline in the number of unemployed people and those temporarily out of work due to COVID-19.
 
The number of people unemployed due to COVID-19 fell, from 2.56 million people in 2020 to 1.82 million people in 2021.
 
The category of temporary workers not working due to COVID-19 also decreased, from 1.77 million people to 1.39 million people.
 
The minister ensured that despite an improvement being seen in the employment indicators, the government would continue to put in efforts towards encouraging economic recovery.
 
"In the government's 2022 work plan, the president has stipulated that the theme of development in 2022 is economic recovery supported by structural reforms," she pointed out.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Central Java Governor Wants COVID-19 Vaccination for Children to Be Expedited

Central Java Governor Wants COVID-19 Vaccination for Children to Be Expedited

English
central java
Some 21 Million Indonesians Will Receive Booster Vaccine: Health Minister

Some 21 Million Indonesians Will Receive Booster Vaccine: Health Minister

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Records 265 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tembus 114,9% dari Target, Pendapatan Negara 2021 Capai Rp2.003,1 Triliun
Ekonomi

Tembus 114,9% dari Target, Pendapatan Negara 2021 Capai Rp2.003,1 Triliun

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 6,0 Guncang Taiwan
Internasional

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 6,0 Guncang Taiwan

Hari ini, 265 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Terdeteksi dan 112 Sembuh
Nasional

Hari ini, 265 Kasus Baru Covid-19 Terdeteksi dan 112 Sembuh

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun
Hiburan

Partisipasi Sutradara Perempuan dalam Produksi Film pada 2021 Turun

Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas
Olahraga

Regulasi Pemain Asing jadi Biang Kerok Tumpulnya Lini Depan Timnas

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Goodyear ElectricDrive GT Dirancang untuk Mobil Listrik

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru
Pendidikan

Ini Ketentuan PTM Terbatas Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!