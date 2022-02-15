English  
This offer will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability. (Photo: medcom.id)
US Offering Ukraine Up to $1 Billion Loan Guarantee

English IMF investment united states
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 13:06
Washington: The United States (US) government is offering a sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to $1 billion to support its economic reform agenda and continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
This offer – combined with the strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other international financial institutions, the G7 and other bilateral donors – will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior.
 
"The United States is reaffirming our strong commitment to the Ukrainian people by joining with allies and partners to mobilize robust international support for Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday. 

"This action builds on the support the United States, our allies, and partners, including the G7 and international financial institutions, have provided Ukraine to help protect its economy amid Russian pressure in recent years," he stated.
 
Between 2014 and 2016, the US issued three separate $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees to Ukraine. 
 
These loan guarantees played a critical role in helping Ukraine successfully stabilize its economy amid previous Russian aggression and implement a bold economic reform agenda underpinned by ambitious cooperation with the IMF.  
 
The US has provided over $2 billion in development assistance to Ukraine since 2014. 
 
The US government has also worked to promote commercial participation by US companies across the Ukrainian economy.  
 
The Export-Import Bank of the United States intends to make available up to $3 billion to facilitate procurement of Us goods and services for projects in Ukraine, while the US International Development Finance Corporation has a current investment portfolio in Ukraine of approximately $800 million across more than a dozen projects.
 
"We are exploring additional ways to support Ukraine and its people, and we will continue to work with Congress to advance these efforts," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
