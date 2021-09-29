English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

ADB, Australia to Help Solomon Islands Reform Its Tax System

English technology covid-19 pandemic tax
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2021 10:01
Sydney: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has joined with the governments of New Zealand and Australia to help Solomon Islands overhaul its tax system to expand and secure the country’s revenue base.
 
The $20.1 million, 5-year Domestic Resource Mobilization Project will restructure Solomon Islands’ Inland Revenue Division (IRD), install a new tax administration information system, train and upskill staff, and deliver a public information campaign to increase taxpayer understanding and compliance. Together, these reforms will enable the transition to a fairer, more efficient, and more transparent tax system.
 
"Complicated tax laws and the absence of broad-based taxes leave Solomon Islands dependent on income from a few major industries, more vulnerable to economic shocks, and reliant on foreign aid," said Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office in Sydney Lotte Schou-Zibell in a press release on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This project will support the government’s efforts to reform the tax system to make it efficient, sustainable, and inexpensive to administer, while discouraging tax avoidance and encouraging productive investments. This will be particularly important for helping Solomon Islands to recover from the widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying higher levels of investment to support economic growth," the ADB official stated.
 
Revenue collection in Solomon Islands is burdened by a complex and unwieldy tax framework, with multiple discreet and indirect taxes that have their own legislation, rates, exemptions, assessments, filing requirements, and penalties. Direct taxes on corporate, individual, and wage incomes also each have different rules, requirements, and penalties.
 
With ADB’s support, an ongoing government tax reform program is preparing simpler tax legislation, including a new tax administration law, the introduction of a value-added tax (VAT), and a review of income tax arrangements. The project will deliver the training, technology, and institutional reforms needed for the IRD to administer this new tax framework.
 
The project will help implement an ongoing restructure of the IRD and fund the acquisition of a new, fit-for-purpose tax administration information system and equipment allowing tax data to be shared across IRD, improve reporting, incorporate critical security features, and allow for the introduction of the planned VAT. It will also collect sex-disaggregated data for the first time and make the IRD’s records compatible with other government systems.
 
With the introduction of a new tax framework, including a VAT, the project will help design and deliver a comprehensive taxpayer education program to inform individuals, businesses, tax agents, and others of the new services, obligations, and reporting requirements. Special attention will be given to ensuring women taxpayers and entrepreneurs are informed and encouraged to participate in the formal economy.
 
The Domestic Resource Mobilization Project is funded through a $5.5 million grant from ADB, a $6.5 million grant from New Zealand, a $3.5 million grant from Australia, and $4.6 million from the Government of Solomon Islands.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australian Trade Minister to Visit Indonesia to Strengthen Cooperation

Australian Trade Minister to Visit Indonesia to Strengthen Cooperation

English
trade
Governor Aims to Make Jakarta Animal-Friendly City

Governor Aims to Make Jakarta Animal-Friendly City

English
jakarta governor anies baswedan
Batik Day Exhibition to Benefit MSMEs: Dekranas

Batik Day Exhibition to Benefit MSMEs: Dekranas

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
29 September, 264 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran
Nasional

29 September, 264 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Rupiah Pagi Masih Melemah di Level Rp14.295/USD
Ekonomi

Rupiah Pagi Masih Melemah di Level Rp14.295/USD

Bersama Negara-Negara Muslim, Indonesia Fokus Bantu Rakyat Afghanistan
Internasional

Bersama Negara-Negara Muslim, Indonesia Fokus Bantu Rakyat Afghanistan

Sheriff Perkasa di Kandang Real Madrid
Olahraga

Sheriff Perkasa di Kandang Real Madrid

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar
Otomotif

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids
Teknologi

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!