Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

BI Reopens Rupiah Cash Services to Public

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination health protocols
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2021 11:41
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) is reopening its rupiah cash services to the public commencing October 8 at Head Office and 42 Representative Offices throughout Indonesia.  
 
"Bank Indonesia is reopening cash services to ensure the availability of rupiah currency fit for circulation based on the latest government policy developments concerning public activity restrictions (PPKM) for level 1-3 regions," BI Communication Department Group Head Muhamad Nur said in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
"Notwithstanding, cash services to the public remain suspended in West Sumatra, North Kalimantan and South Kalimantan due to the high respective PPKM levels," he stated.

According to him, members of the public wishing to access cash services at BI Head Office are required to download the Peduli Lindungi app on their smartphone and scan the barcode upon arrival, accompanied by proof of at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine.  
 
At regional offices members of the public are required to show a copy of their vaccination certificate (minimum first dose).  
 
Members of the public with specific conditions who are exempt from vaccination must bring proof of a negative rapid antigen test (1x24 hours) or negative PCR test (2x24hours). 
 
"BI urges all members of the public using rupiah cash services at all BI offices to adhere to strict health protocols," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
