English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Fishery Restrictions Should Solely be Imposed on Large-Scale Industry: Kiara

English environment indonesian government trade
Antara • 30 September 2021 16:56
Jakarta: The policy to restrict fishery should be imposed only on the large-scale fishery industry since small fishermen only caught according to their needs, according to the People's Coalition for Fishery Justice (Kiara).
 
In a press release here on Thursday, Secretary General of Kiara Susan Herawati opined that the large-scale fishery industry often caught large quantities of fish for trade.
 
Herawati noted that this profit-making motive will encourage fishing to the extent of overexploitation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This is different in comparison to traditional fishermen or small-scale fishermen, she stated. Despite the fact that they constitute a major chunk of the nation's fishermen, their fishery operations was only at the subsistence level and surely in accordance with their needs, she remarked.
 
"There is no way that traditional or small-scale fishermen's boats will catch fish beyond what their need since their boat weighs no more than 10 GT and they also use environmentally friendly fishery equipment," Herawati pointed out.
 
She questioned the Indonesian government's plan to restrict fishery in Indonesia using the quota system in 2022 that is still currently being deliberated.
 
She was also sceptical of the way the fishery policy was headed while emphasizing that it promoted injustice and pushed traditional or small-scale fishermen to compete with big boats in Indonesia's waters.
 
The policy to restrict fishery encouraged by the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry (KKP) will encourage large-scale exploitation of fish resources while also benefiting the large-scale fishery industry since it has bigger boats, equipment, and funding, she noted.
 
"Meanwhile, traditional and or small-scale fishermen will stand to get nothing from this policy since fishery resources will dwindle," Herawati opined.
 
The implementation of a fishery restriction policy in future will give rise to a conflict between traditional or small-scale fishermen and various parties, who have a stake in Indonesia's fishery resources, she cautioned.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

Govt Invites Women to be Forerunners in Climate Change Mitigation

English
environment
Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 266 Covid-19 Patients

Jakarta's Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 266 Covid-19 Patients

English
covid-19 patients
Fintech Can Drive Growth of Indonesia' s Digital Economy: Minister

Fintech Can Drive Growth of Indonesia' s Digital Economy: Minister

English
technology
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Asyik, Pemerintah Bakal Beri Tax Amnesty Mulai Januari 2022
Ekonomi

Asyik, Pemerintah Bakal Beri Tax Amnesty Mulai Januari 2022

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI
Otomotif

Keren, Mobil Polisi Gresik Dilengkapi Teknologi AI

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 2.226 Pasien Covid-19 Tanpa Gejala
Nasional

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 2.226 Pasien Covid-19 Tanpa Gejala

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi
Internasional

Adik Perempuan Kim Jong-un Dipromosikan ke Badan Penguasa Tertinggi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah <i>Hybrid</i>
Pendidikan

Unpad Berencana Patenkan Model Kuliah Hybrid

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme
Hiburan

Sutradara Sebut Squid Game adalah Kisah Satire tentang Kapitalisme

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan
Olahraga

Jadwal PON Papua Hari Ini: 14 Medali Emas Diperebutkan

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!