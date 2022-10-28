English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cambodia has been a leading country in ASEAN in promoting inclusive business. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cambodia has been a leading country in ASEAN in promoting inclusive business. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN Committed to Promoting Inclusive Business

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2022 12:00
Siem Reap: The Fifth ASEAN Inclusive Business Summit concluded in Cambodia on Thursday. The theme of the two-day hybrid event was "Together ASEAN IBee" (Inclusive Business enabling environment).
 
"With the vision of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, to transform and continue the safeguarding measures for the National Development from all forms of risks and uncertainties, we identify Inclusive Business (IB) as one of the most rewarding ways to complement our endeavor to reduce poverty at scale in a very systemic way with qualitative impact able to reach more women and youth, and contribute to increased employment for the economic advancement on the basis of business circularity, green mind, and innovation," Cambodian Minister of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation (MISTI) Kitti Settha Pandita Cham Prasidh said in a media release on Thursday.
 
"ASEAN has taken various efforts to promote IB in the region. I hope that ASEAN continues to spearhead the IB agenda and put forward more concrete programs on IB in close cooperation with the private sector, including ASEAN   Business Advisory Council," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The summit discussed the implementation of Guidelines for the Promotion of Inclusive Business in ASEAN, particularly on IB investment incentives, policy instruments and support mechanisms.
 
"In addition to government action, the private sector plays a fundamental role in supporting economic recovery for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future. In this regard,  innovative business models such as inclusive businesses are emerging, and demonstrating that it is possible to provide goods, services and livelihoods – on a commercially viable basis – to people often overlooked by pure profit-orientated businesses," Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana highlighted.
 
The event was organised by MISTI of Cambodia, in cooperation with the ASEAN Secretariat; ESCAP; iBAN, a global program funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by GIZ; OECD; and OXFAM. 
The ASEAN Inclusive Business Awards 2022, awarding ten IB companies from ASEAN countries for their excellent performance in adhering to IB concepts and generating socioeconomic impacts on people at the Base of the Pyramid (BoP), was organised in collaboration with the ASEAN-BAC as part of the summit.  
 
Since 2020, Cambodia has been a leading country in ASEAN in promoting inclusive business. 
 
In 2021, Cambodia launched its first IB landscape study and held its first IB accreditation, recognising 18 IB companies. 
 
In August 2022, the Royal Government of Cambodia issued a decision on the establishment of the IB Steering Group under the leadership of MISTI with the involvement of representatives from government agencies and business associations, to lead the IB initiative in Cambodia.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Many parties have taken advantage of the post-pandemic economic difficulties. (Photo: KBRI Phnom Penh)

52 Troubled Indonesian Migrant Workers Repatriated from Cambodia

ADB, Cambodia Cooperate to Improve Access to Health Services

Cambodia, WFP Cooperate to Improve Nutrition among Schoolchildren

BACA JUGA
KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

English
corruption
Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

English
Japan
Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Gimana</i> Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut
Ekonomi

Gimana Nasib Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung? Ini Kata Luhut

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat OT, Doncic Bantu Mavericks Atasi Nets

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band
Hiburan

Gitaris Motley Crue Mick Mars Pensiun dari Band

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya
Otomotif

Kementerian ESDM Rilis Hasil Uji Solar B40 di Dataran Tinggi, Ini Catatannya

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Tegaskan Tidak Akan Gunakan Senjata Nuklir di Ukraina

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama
Nasional

Gagal Ujian Praktik SIM, Bisa Diulang di Hari yang Sama

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!