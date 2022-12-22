Indonesia, Vietnam Agree to Improve Trade Ties

The Indonesian President held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
"In the last five years, there has been an increase in trade by 9.77 percent," President Jokowi told reporters after the bilateral meeting.
"Therefore, we agreed to set a new bilateral trade target of USD15 billion by 2028," President added.
The Vietnamese President said he was pleased with the results of the bilateral meeting. He really hopes that the relations between the two countries will get stronger in the future.
"We have good collaborations in order to overcome various challenges. We must increase political confidence and economic cooperation going forward," said Nguyen.