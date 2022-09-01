19 Million MSMEs in Indonesia Have Gone Digital: Minister

"This pandemic has also accelerated the digital transformation in Indonesia, by the government, the micro to large business sector. Today, a total of 19 million MSMEs have access to digital and are expanding their market," said Minister Pandjaitan in a video that was played at the opening of AWS Cloud Day Indonesia 2022 here on Thursday.
President Joko Widodo is targeting to have 30 million digital MSMEs in Indonesia by 2024, the minister noted. To realize this target, Pandjaitan said he will continue to synergize with the relevant ministries to encourage digitalization.
The digitalization effort will involve the digitization of MSMEs under various national initiatives, such as the Proudly Made in Indonesia National Movement and the Proud Indonesian Traveling National Movement.
If Indonesia is successful in realizing the digitization program, the contribution of the digital economy will reach 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), or Rp2.2 trillion, by 2025, Pandjaitan informed.
"Hence, digital technology is a good opportunity to increase productivity in various sectors and encourage economic growth," he added.
On Thursday, Minister Pandjaitan also lauded Amazon Web Service (AWS) for operating its data center in Indonesia.
With the operation of the data center, Indonesia will have a competitive advantage in technology compared to other countries in the region.
He said that the government, the private sector, and the community will now be able to use cloud technology to innovate to create new technology services and products in all sectors.
"I believe that Indonesia's progress cannot be achieved thanks to the hard work of the government alone, but the contribution of each of us, and digitalization plays an important role in advancing this country we love," he remarked.