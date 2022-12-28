Indonesia Aims for 149 Green, Smart Ports by 2024

The 149 ports consist of 112 ports under state-run port operator PT Pelindo Indonesia (Persero) and 37 ports under several agencies, including private parties and the Ministry of Transportation. So far, 14 ports have been certified as green ports and smart ports.
"We should develop these all. I hope everything will be completed within the next two years. Next year, I hope we can complete 149 (ports) to be digital. This year 14 ports," he said at the “Green Port Awards 2022” themed "Indonesia Towards Sustainable World Class Ports,” which were followed online on Wednesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Pandjaitan recalled that, during his visit to Batam, Riau Islands, with several ministers three years ago, he targeted to encourage the implementation of the national logistics ecosystem (NLE) at 10 ports in Indonesia.
The implementation of the national logistics ecosystem is aimed at harmonizing the flow of goods with international documents.
The logistics system is meant to enable data exchange, process simplification, and elimination of repetition and duplication.
"Now, it is able (to be implemented) in 14 ports. If these 14 (ports) have completed, all we have to do is replicate in other places (ports)," he said.
The ecosystem is also deemed capable of reducing opportunities for corruption.
"I highly appreciate the construction of 14 ports that have been integrated digitally, which can minimize the practices of corruption at ports because they are blocked by the system that we built. And next year, I reiterate, we have to build and complete 149 more (ports) and we have to work hard for it," he remarked.
During Wednesday's event, the minister also conveyed that Indonesia is the only country in Southeast Asia that has been included in the top 20 countries for the best port performance.
"We should be proud that Indonesia is the only country in Southeast Asia that is included in the top 20 countries with the best port performance," he noted.
Indonesia's achievement is based on the median waiting time for container ships, which has reached 24.9 hours, he said.