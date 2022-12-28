English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Prices of basic commodities are stable and supplies are sufficient. (Photo: medcom.id)
Prices of basic commodities are stable and supplies are sufficient. (Photo: medcom.id)

Trade Minister Inspects Food Prices at Natar Market in South Lampung

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 15:50
South Lampung: Minister of Trade  Zulkifli Hasan monitored the prices of basic commodities at Natar Market, South Lampung Regency, Lampung Province, ahead of the 2023 New Year. 
 
According to the Minister of Trade, prices of basic commodities are stable and supplies are sufficient.
 
"We hope that people can shop happily to welcome the new year," said the Trade Minister at Natar Market on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said that the results of the National Coordination Meetingfor Christmas and New Year preparations in Semarang on 2 December 2022 noted that prices of basic commodities were generally stable and supplies were sufficient. 
 
The Minister of Trade is committed to coordinating with local governments through agencies in charge of trade to control inflation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the Ministry of Trade is also synergizing with local governments to participate in supervising the smooth flow of logistics by monitoring markets and distributors.
 
"Synergy and collaboration with the regions is the key to controlling inflation. The government is committed to maintaining goods' stocks," said the Trade Minister.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
In some developed countries, governments have built food reserves of two to three months. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Has No Food Reserve Plan in Place: Trade Minister

Minister Assures Rice Imports Will Not Continue during Harvest Period in Indonesia

Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

BACA JUGA
New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President Jokowi

New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Still Studying Plan to Lift Community Activity Restrictions

Indonesia Still Studying Plan to Lift Community Activity Restrictions

English
covid-19
PLN Deploys 4,910 Personnel to Anticipate Impact of Extreme Weather

PLN Deploys 4,910 Personnel to Anticipate Impact of Extreme Weather

English
electricity
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori
Otomotif

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori

PPATK Temukan Transaksi Terkait Pornografi Anak Senilai Rp114 Miliar
Nasional

PPATK Temukan Transaksi Terkait Pornografi Anak Senilai Rp114 Miliar

PPKM Masih Berlaku hingga Evaluasi Selesai
Ekonomi

PPKM Masih Berlaku hingga Evaluasi Selesai

Ya Ampun! Indra Bekti Ditemukan Pingsan di Kamar Mandi, Belum Sadarkan Diri
Hiburan

Ya Ampun! Indra Bekti Ditemukan Pingsan di Kamar Mandi, Belum Sadarkan Diri

Pengumuman Kuota Sekolah Sore Ini, Cek Link-nya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Kuota Sekolah Sore Ini, Cek Link-nya di Sini

Israel Berterima Kasih kepada Maroko yang Lindungi Yahudi Selama Holocaust
Internasional

Israel Berterima Kasih kepada Maroko yang Lindungi Yahudi Selama Holocaust

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id
Teknologi

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!