Trade Minister Inspects Food Prices at Natar Market in South Lampung

According to the Minister of Trade, prices of basic commodities are stable and supplies are sufficient.
"We hope that people can shop happily to welcome the new year," said the Trade Minister at Natar Market on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said that the results of the National Coordination Meetingfor Christmas and New Year preparations in Semarang on 2 December 2022 noted that prices of basic commodities were generally stable and supplies were sufficient.
The Minister of Trade is committed to coordinating with local governments through agencies in charge of trade to control inflation.
In addition, the Ministry of Trade is also synergizing with local governments to participate in supervising the smooth flow of logistics by monitoring markets and distributors.
"Synergy and collaboration with the regions is the key to controlling inflation. The government is committed to maintaining goods' stocks," said the Trade Minister.