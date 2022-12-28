Indonesia Ranks among Top 20 Nations for Best Port Performance: Minister

"We should be proud that Indonesia is the only country in Southeast Asia that is included in the top 20 countries with the best port performance," he noted at the 2022 Green Port Awards event titled "Indonesia Towards a World-Class Sustainable Port" in Jakarta, Wednesday.
He stated that Indonesia's achievement is based on the median waiting time for container ships that reached 24.9 hours.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Indonesia's position is above several other developed countries, such as Italy, France, Greece, Germany, the United States, Russia, Australia, and Canada," the minister stated.
Pandjaitan noted this achievement was inseparable from the hard work of stakeholders and ministries and agencies. He also lauded the hard work by the Ministry of Transportation, state-owned port operator Pelindo, and other stakeholders.
"I still remember six years ago, we were still fussing with a one-week dwelling time. Now, we can have 2-2.5 days," he stated.
He also remarked that this achievement was the result of digitalization efforts encouraged by the government. According to the minister, digitalization in the port sector was able to drive efficiency to increase state revenues and reduce opportunities for corruption.
"The development of port connectivity and digitization in Indonesia has been on the right track. I am very happy and proud to see the coordinated efforts from the Transportation Ministry, Pelindo, and other sectors. Let us continue to improve this," he affirmed.
Based on data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Indonesia is among the top 20 in terms of the best port performance.
The data is based on the average movement of container ships from 1,000 GT and above in the first half of 2022. Indonesia is ranked 9th after Canada, Australia, Russia, the United States, Germany, Greece, France, and Italy.
For the same data, in the category of average container ship arrivals, Indonesia ranks above the average ports in the world. The average port global movement is 20.1 while Indonesia reached 24.9.
Meanwhile, the average turnaround time for container ships increased by 13.7 percent compared to 2020 and 2021.