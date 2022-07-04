ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

Jakarta: The 3rd ASEAN Consumer Protection Conference (3rd ACPC) took place last week, under the theme "Building a Fair and Future-Ready Marketplace for Consumers in ASEAN".
Consumer protection agencies, consumer associations, international organisations, academicians, private sectors, and the general public from within and beyond ASEAN, attended the conference.
"The conference is timely as ASEAN is currently addressing emerging issues resulting from the advent of the digital economy and the increase of cross-border trade. Digital transformation pushes ASEAN focus on e-Commerce, develop regional B2C dispute resolution and to further strengthening consumer movement in ASEAN," Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh said in a press release on Monday.
The 3rd ACPC covers three thematic sessions which are; (i) Laying the Foundation for Inclusive Digital Transformation in ASEAN; (ii) Scanning the Horizon – Towards the ‘New Normal’ for B2C Dispute Resolution in ASEAN; and (iii) Empower Consumers – Strengthening the Consumer Movement in ASEAN.
The conference was co-organised by DTI of the Philippines, the ACCP and the ASEAN Secretariat. The convening of the conference was supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, under the “Consumer Protection in ASEAN” (PROTECT) project.
"we are already living in a new era where the concerns on consumer protection raised are pressing. We need to expedite the implementation of our initiatives and action plans across sectors, grow consumer movement and inspire a new generation of well-informed consumers who will have no second thought on taking action to deal with the challenges of the new economy that is before us to preserve the environment and sustain the planet that we live in for future generations," Dr Moe Moe Thwe, Chair of the ASEAN Committee on Consumer Protection (ACCP), said.