English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN is currently addressing emerging issues resulting from the advent of the digital economy. (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN is currently addressing emerging issues resulting from the advent of the digital economy. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN Committed to Building Fair Marketplace for Consumers

English asean trade philippines e-commerce environment
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 July 2022 11:59
Jakarta: The 3rd ASEAN Consumer Protection Conference (3rd ACPC) took place last week, under the theme "Building a Fair and Future-Ready Marketplace for Consumers in ASEAN". 
 
Consumer protection agencies, consumer associations, international organisations, academicians, private sectors, and the general public from within and beyond ASEAN, attended the conference.
 
"The conference is timely as ASEAN is currently addressing emerging issues resulting from the advent of the digital economy and the increase of cross-border trade. Digital transformation pushes ASEAN focus on e-Commerce, develop regional B2C dispute resolution and to further strengthening consumer movement in ASEAN," Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The 3rd ACPC covers three thematic sessions which are; (i) Laying the Foundation for Inclusive Digital Transformation in ASEAN; (ii) Scanning the Horizon – Towards the ‘New Normal’ for B2C Dispute Resolution in ASEAN; and (iii) Empower Consumers – Strengthening the Consumer Movement in ASEAN. 
 
The conference was co-organised by DTI of the Philippines, the ACCP and the ASEAN Secretariat.  The convening of the conference was supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, under the “Consumer Protection in ASEAN” (PROTECT) project.
 
"we are already living in a new era where the concerns on consumer protection raised are pressing. We need to expedite the implementation of our initiatives and action plans across sectors, grow consumer movement and inspire a new generation of well-informed consumers who will have no second thought on taking action to deal with the challenges of the new economy that is before us to preserve the environment and sustain the planet that we live in for future generations," Dr Moe Moe Thwe, Chair of the ASEAN Committee on Consumer Protection (ACCP), said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

Indonesia Develops Tourism Villages as Flagship Program

English
tourism
Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

Australian Embassy in Jakarta Promotes Culture of Australia's Indigenous Peoples

English
culture
PM Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for Ukraine during Kyiv Visit

PM Albanese Reiterates Australia's Support for Ukraine during Kyiv Visit

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5
Nasional

Menkes Sebut Indonesia Sudah Masuk Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI
Ekonomi

Kemenperin: Revolusi Industri 4.0 Optimalkan Potensi Manufaktur RI

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran
Otomotif

Uji Coba ETLE Mobile Di Medan, 30 Menit Dapat 297 Pelanggaran

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia
Internasional

Zelensky Bertekad Rebut Kembali Lysychansk dari Tangan Rusia

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan
Olahraga

F1GP Inggris: Sainz Raih Kemenangan Perdana, Zhou Alami Kecelakaan Mengerikan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine
Hiburan

Hesti-Erika Carlina Menang Tanding Badminton Lawan Raisa-Anya Geraldine

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan
Pendidikan

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Dibuka 4 Juli, Ini Dokumen yang Perlu Disiapkan

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB
Teknologi

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!