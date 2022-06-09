English  
As many as 81,800 heads of livestock have been infected with FMD. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia to Import 3 Million Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine Doses

English agriculture vaccine FAO
Antara • 09 June 2022 11:14
akarta: The Ministry of Agriculture will import 3 million vaccine doses for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which are expected to arrive in the second week of June 2022, according to a ministry official.
 
"For the emergency vaccines of 3 million doses sourced from the Directorate General of Livestock and Animal Health's state budget (allocation), the vaccines come from France and are estimated to arrive in the second week of June 2022," Director General of Livestock and Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture Nasrullah said during a meeting with Commission IV of the House of Representatives (DPR) at the Parliamentary Complex here on Wednesday.
 
Aside from the procurement of FMD vaccine doses from France, Indonesia will also receive a vaccine supply from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which is expected to arrive on June 12.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Then, the country will also receive vaccines, in cooperation with Australia, for some 500 thousand to 1 million vaccine doses on July 1, imports of vaccines from Brazil of 100 thousand doses and from New Zealand, with 100 thousand doses.
 
Nasrullah explained that those vaccines are emergency vaccines, and the ministry's Veterinary Pharmacy Center is currently preparing for the development of the locally-made FMD vaccine, which is estimated to begin in August or September.
 
The Ministry of Agriculture predicted that 17 million livestock would receive the vaccine, or around 80 percent of the livestock population of provinces affected by the disease. The livestock will be inoculated three times: two injections in 2022 and one injection in 2023.
 
"Thus, the vaccine needed in 2022 is around 27.2 million doses," he said.
 
According to the Agriculture Ministry's data, as of June 6, 2022, as many as 81,800 heads of livestock have been infected with FMD, spread in 163 districts and cities in 18 provinces.
 
Of the total, 28,528 heads have recovered, 607 cattle were slaughtered, and 524 cattle were reported to be dead. Meanwhile, the number of livestock that has not recovered yet stood at 52,211 heads.

 
(WAH)
