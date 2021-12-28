English  
Indonesia should be able to stop importing health devices, medicines, and medicinal raw materials.
Govt Encourages Domestically Produced Medicines, Health Devices

English health president joko widodo SOEs
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 15:12
Jakarta: Indonesia should be able to stop importing health devices, medicines, and medicinal raw materials and produce these goods domestically, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
"We have to stop importing those items and produce them in our country," said the President during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bali International Hospital in the Sanur Tourism Area, Denpasar city, Bali province, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
To suppress imports of medicinal raw materials, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir said that his ministry will focus on state-owned pharmaceutical company Indofarma for the development of the herbal industry for medicines.

Meanwhile, Erick continued, another state-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma will continue to focus on the supply of generic medicines to provide access to affordable medicines for the public. 
 
The production of these medicines will also be encouraged to use domestic raw materials, he added.
 
Furthermore, the Minister explained that currently his ministry has designed a state-owned health cluster program as part of an ecosystem to strengthen health resilience and self-sufficiency.
 
For the record, the Ministry of SOEs has succeeded in merging Bio Farma as a holding company that oversees Kimia Farma, Indofarma, and a number of state-owned hospitals under the Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC). 
 
From a business perspective, said Erick, Bio Farma is expected to open up new opportunities in the health industry, such as vaccination.
 
Erick went on to explain that the vaccine produced by Bio Farma had begun clinical trials on 13 December this year. 
 
With this clinical trial phase, Erick expressed hope that Indonesia can immediately produce vaccines independently.
 
(WAH)
