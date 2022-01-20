English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

MSMEs Must Have Greater Access to Funding: Jokowi

English presiden joko widodo MSMEs finance
Antara • 20 January 2022 18:20
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must have greater access to business capital funding.
 
"To achieve that, we need a strategy that must be carried out with a breakthrough from now on. With serious and sustainable actions, there should be no more stories about MSMEs having difficulties accessing credit or funding," Widodo said during the 2022 Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting and the online launch of the Green Taxonomy on Thursday.
 
By 2024, MSMEs must be able to get 30 percent of credit from the banking industry, he said. Right now, their credit portion is around 20 percent, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We know that 99.9 percent of our business actors are MSMEs. Although the amount is large until now, their credit portion in the bank has not changed. It is still in the range of 20 percent," he said.
 
Efforts to realize the target of increasing the portion of MSME credit to 30 percent cannot rely solely on natural growth, but will require serious, consistent, and sustainable policy breakthroughs from regulators and also financial services industry players, the President added.
 
With easy access to capital, it is hoped that MSME actors and the younger generation can expand their business scope, Widodo said.
 
"MSMEs can become an important component to recover the economy and play a role in overcoming bottleneck supply chain problems due to high demand that have not been able to fulfill," he added.
 
The President emphasized that MSMEs could become key players in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"MSME transformation during the pandemic has become an important asset to elevate their business and become the driving force for our economic recovery," Widodo remarked.
 
The 2022 Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting and the launch of the Green Taxonomy took place in a hybrid format, with the President delivering his speech from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.
 
Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Wimboh Santoso, ministers from the Indonesia Maju cabinet, Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, figures from the financial services industry, and other relevant officials also attended the event.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ministry Provides Tents for Banten Quake Victims

Ministry Provides Tents for Banten Quake Victims

English
earthquake
CEIRPP Questions Israel's Decision to Designate 6 Palestinian NGOs as Terrorist Organizations

CEIRPP Questions Israel's Decision to Designate 6 Palestinian NGOs as Terrorist Organizations

English
united nations
Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,636 COVID-19 Patients

Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,636 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waspadai Omicron, Bos BI Optimistis Pemulihan Ekonomi Berlanjut
Ekonomi

Waspadai Omicron, Bos BI Optimistis Pemulihan Ekonomi Berlanjut

Jokowi: Presidensi G20 Indonesia Jawaban Atas Ketidakpastian Global
Nasional

Jokowi: Presidensi G20 Indonesia Jawaban Atas Ketidakpastian Global

2024, BRIN Targetkan 20% Periset Indonesia Bergelar S3
Pendidikan

2024, BRIN Targetkan 20% Periset Indonesia Bergelar S3

Si Komo Jasa Marga, Hadir Membersihkan Kecelakaan Di Tol
Otomotif

Si Komo Jasa Marga, Hadir Membersihkan Kecelakaan Di Tol

Bantuan Kemanusiaan Internasional Mulai Tiba di Tonga
Internasional

Bantuan Kemanusiaan Internasional Mulai Tiba di Tonga

Tenang Suporter Timnas! Shin Tae-yong Aman hingga Piala Dunia
Olahraga

Tenang Suporter Timnas! Shin Tae-yong Aman hingga Piala Dunia

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!
Hiburan

Dokter Tirta Minta Jerinx Terima Konsekuensi Hukum: Hadapi Sesuai Koar-koarmu!

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Kolaborasi Baru, Free Fire Bawa Assassin’s Creed di Bulan Maret

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!