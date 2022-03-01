English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
CPI declined from 108.26 in January 2022 to 108.24 in February 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
CPI declined from 108.26 in January 2022 to 108.24 in February 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Posts Deflation of 0.02% in February 2022

English BPS inflation indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 01 March 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) experienced a deflation of 0.02 percent in February 2022. 
 
BPS' Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Setianto said that the country's CPI declined from 108.26 in January 2022 to 108.24 in February 2022.
 
"So based on the results of BPS monitoring in 90 cities in February 2022, there was a deflation of 0.02 percent," he said in a video conference, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
 
According to him, the calendar year (year to date) inflation stood at 0.54 percent last month, while the annual inflation was recorded at 2.06 percent in the same period.
 
Of the 90 cities, he said, 53 cities experienced deflation, while 37 cities experienced inflation.
 
"The highest deflation occurred in Tanjungpandan at minus 2.08 percent and the lowest deflation occurred in Palembang, Palangkaraya and Tarakan at minus 0.01 percent," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

English
jakarta
Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

English
environment
Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Didorong Sikapi Isu Penundaan Pemilu
Nasional

Jokowi Didorong Sikapi Isu Penundaan Pemilu

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija
Olahraga

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga
Internasional

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN
Pendidikan

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!