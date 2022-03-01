Indonesia Posts Deflation of 0.02% in February 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) experienced a deflation of 0.02 percent in February 2022.
BPS' Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Setianto said that the country's CPI declined from 108.26 in January 2022 to 108.24 in February 2022.
"So based on the results of BPS monitoring in 90 cities in February 2022, there was a deflation of 0.02 percent," he said in a video conference, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
According to him, the calendar year (year to date) inflation stood at 0.54 percent last month, while the annual inflation was recorded at 2.06 percent in the same period.
Of the 90 cities, he said, 53 cities experienced deflation, while 37 cities experienced inflation.
"The highest deflation occurred in Tanjungpandan at minus 2.08 percent and the lowest deflation occurred in Palembang, Palangkaraya and Tarakan at minus 0.01 percent," he said.