English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)

BI Highlights Importance of Digital Payments to Drive Economic Recovery

English Bank Indonesia g20 presidency QRIS
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor, Perry Warjiyo, has reiterated the importance of digital payments to drive economic recovery. 
 
According to him, this is in line with the theme of Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022, namely Recover Together, Recover Stronger. 
 
The BI Governor delivered his message at the opening session of Digital Payment System Innovation, as a side event of the second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (FCBD) and first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, held from February 14-19.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Bank Indonesia is implementing three initiatives as a collective, collaborative and inclusive action between advanced and developing economies," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Monday.
 
First, accelerating payment system industry consolidation, comprising the banking and FinTech industries. 
 
Second, developing integrated payment system infrastructure, while supporting interoperability and interconnectivity, with initiatives such as the National Open API Payment Standard (SNAP), expanding 15 million QRIS users and the launch of BI-FAST.  
 
Third, synergy and coordination, including MSME electronification, integration, transformation and digitalisation.
 
QRIS
 
In conjunction with the Chairman of the Indonesia Payment System Association (ASPI), Santoso Liem, Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Private Commercial Banks (PERBANAS), Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Chairman of the Indonesia FinTech Association (Aftech), Pandu Sjahrir, Vice Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), Shinta W. Kamdani, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo took the opportunity to launch the hashtag, #AyoPakai QRIS Road to 15 juta pengguna baru, in a bid to attract 15 million new users to QRIS. 
 
The event, as a representation of widespread QRIS use domestically and internationally, also introduced a QRIS scan feature.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ocean Viking Saves 247 People in 5 Rescues: IFRC

Ocean Viking Saves 247 People in 5 Rescues: IFRC

English
europe
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 3,699 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 3,699 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

ASEAN, Russia Eyeing Stronger Cooperation in Science, Technology

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti
Olahraga

Brasil dan Argentina Diminta Mengulang Pertandingan yang Sempat Terhenti

Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia
Ekonomi

Menaker: JHT Bisa Diklaim 100% Asalkan Cacat dan Meninggal Dunia

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal
Hiburan

Kevin Feige: Moon Knight Akan Lebih Brutal

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

3.699 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus
Pendidikan

Uji Publik RUU Sisdiknas, UU Guru dan Dosen Hingga UU Dikti Bakal Dihapus

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2
Otomotif

Vespa World Days 2022 Di Bali, Indonesia Negara Terbesar Ke-2

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan
Internasional

Dubes Rusia Menjawab Histeria Invasi ke Ukraina dan Mobilisasi Pasukan

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!