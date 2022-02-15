BI Highlights Importance of Digital Payments to Drive Economic Recovery

Jakarta: The Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor, Perry Warjiyo, has reiterated the importance of digital payments to drive economic recovery.
According to him, this is in line with the theme of Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022, namely Recover Together, Recover Stronger.
The BI Governor delivered his message at the opening session of Digital Payment System Innovation, as a side event of the second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (FCBD) and first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, held from February 14-19.
"Bank Indonesia is implementing three initiatives as a collective, collaborative and inclusive action between advanced and developing economies," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Monday.
First, accelerating payment system industry consolidation, comprising the banking and FinTech industries.
Second, developing integrated payment system infrastructure, while supporting interoperability and interconnectivity, with initiatives such as the National Open API Payment Standard (SNAP), expanding 15 million QRIS users and the launch of BI-FAST.
Third, synergy and coordination, including MSME electronification, integration, transformation and digitalisation.
QRIS
In conjunction with the Chairman of the Indonesia Payment System Association (ASPI), Santoso Liem, Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Private Commercial Banks (PERBANAS), Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Chairman of the Indonesia FinTech Association (Aftech), Pandu Sjahrir, Vice Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), Shinta W. Kamdani, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo took the opportunity to launch the hashtag, #AyoPakai QRIS Road to 15 juta pengguna baru, in a bid to attract 15 million new users to QRIS.
The event, as a representation of widespread QRIS use domestically and internationally, also introduced a QRIS scan feature.