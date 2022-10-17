Statistics Indonesia Projects Rice Production Up 2.29% This Year

The potential for national rice production over the subsequent three months during the October-December 2022 period is estimated at 5.90 million tons, or estimated to increase by 15.12 percent as compared to 2021 during which the figure stood at 5.13 million tons, Deputy for Statistics of Distribution and Services of BPS Setianto remarked here on Monday.
Based on production per island, Java Island contributes the most as compared to other islands, with a total contribution of 56.12 percent, or 18 million tons, of which 31.07 percent of the production is in East Java.
Sumatra Island clocks the second-highest contribution at 20.41 percent, or 6.55 million tons. South Sumatra is the province on Sumatra Island with the largest production, recording a contribution of 24.20 percent.
Sulawesi Island is ranked third, with a contribution of 13.39 percent, or 4.30 million tons. The province with the largest production on the island is South Sulawesi.
Bali and Nusa Tenggara islands contributed 5.22 percent, or 1.67 million tons. West Nusa Tenggara becomes the province with the largest production as compared to other provinces on the two islands.
Kalimantan contributed 4.26 percent, or 1.37 million tons, and lastly, Maluku and Papua islands contributed 0.59 percent, or with a rice production of 0.19 million tons.
Setianto remarked that the rice production data was obtained from surveys conducted throughout the year.
"This rice production calculation has removed the scattered grain and rice as well as unhusked rice and rice used for non-food commodities or for (animal) feed, seeds, and raw materials for non-food industries," he further noted.
Thus, the released rice production data is the produced rice used for the community's food.