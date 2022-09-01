Indonesia Records Deflation of 0.21% in August 2022

Of the 90 cities surveyed, 79 cities recorded deflation, while 11 cities recorded inflation.
Tanjung Pandan had the highest deflation of 1.65 percent with a CPI of 115.34, while Depok and Kediri had the lowest deflation of 0.01 percent each with CPI of 113.29 and 111.01, respectively.
On the other hand, the highest inflation occured in Ambon of 0.82 percent with a CPI of 114.65 and the lowest inflation occured in Bekasi of 0.12 percent with a CPI of 113.74.
Deflation occurred as the prices went down as indicated by the decrease in some of the expenditure groups indices, namely Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 1.80 percent; Transport Group of 0.08 percent; and Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group of 0.03 percent.
On the other hand, the other groups recorded inflation, namely: Clothing and Footwear Group of 0.02 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 0.58 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 0.25 percent; Health Group of 0.11 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 0.21 percent; Education Group of 1.85 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 0.33 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 0.29 percent.
"The year-to-date inflation rate (August 2022 compared to December 2021) was 3.63 percent, and the year-on-year inflation (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 4.69 percent," it stated.
"The Core Component increased by 0.38 percent in August 2022. The year-to-date inflation rate of the Core Component (August 2022 compared to December 2021) was 2.50 percent. The year-on-year inflation of the Core Component (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 3.04 percent," it concluded.