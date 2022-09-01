English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The year-on-year inflation (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 4.69 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)
The year-on-year inflation (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 4.69 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records Deflation of 0.21% in August 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 13:15
Jakarta: Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) recorded a deflation of 0.21 percent month-to-month in August 2022, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
 
Of the 90 cities surveyed, 79 cities recorded deflation, while 11 cities recorded inflation.
 
Tanjung Pandan had the highest deflation of 1.65 percent with a CPI of 115.34, while Depok and Kediri had the lowest deflation of 0.01 percent each with CPI of 113.29 and 111.01, respectively.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the other hand, the highest inflation occured in Ambon of 0.82 percent with a CPI of 114.65 and the lowest inflation occured in Bekasi of 0.12 percent with a CPI of 113.74.
 
Deflation occurred as the prices went down as indicated by the decrease in some of the expenditure groups indices, namely Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 1.80 percent; Transport Group of 0.08 percent; and Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group of 0.03 percent. 
 
On the other hand, the other groups recorded inflation, namely: Clothing and Footwear Group of 0.02 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 0.58 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 0.25 percent; Health Group of 0.11 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 0.21 percent; Education Group of 1.85 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 0.33 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 0.29 percent.
 
"The year-to-date inflation rate (August 2022 compared to December 2021) was 3.63 percent, and the year-on-year inflation (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 4.69 percent," it stated.
 
"The Core Component increased by 0.38 percent in August 2022. The year-to-date inflation rate of the Core Component (August 2022 compared to December 2021) was 2.50 percent. The year-on-year inflation of the Core Component (August 2022 compared to August 2021) was 3.04 percent," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 476 Thousand in July 2022

International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 476 Thousand in July 2022

English
tourism
ADB Approves $3 Million Grant to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

ADB Approves $3 Million Grant to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

English
pakistan
China Denies Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang

China Denies Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang

English
China
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putusan Bersalah Istri Eks PM Malaysia akan Diumumkan Hari Ini
Internasional

Putusan Bersalah Istri Eks PM Malaysia akan Diumumkan Hari Ini

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,21% pada Agustus 2022
Ekonomi

BPS Catat Deflasi 0,21% pada Agustus 2022

Giliran Dugaan Kebocoran Data Kominfo, Isinya 1,3 Miliar Data SIM Card
Teknologi

Giliran Dugaan Kebocoran Data Kominfo, Isinya 1,3 Miliar Data SIM Card

Komnas HAM Serahkan Hasil Penyelidikan Kasus Brigadir J ke Polri
Nasional

Komnas HAM Serahkan Hasil Penyelidikan Kasus Brigadir J ke Polri

Kemendikbudristek: Draf RUU Sisdiknas akan Terus Diperbaiki
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Draf RUU Sisdiknas akan Terus Diperbaiki

Journey To Jannah Ke-3, Syiar Di Atas Kuda Besi
Otomotif

Journey To Jannah Ke-3, Syiar Di Atas Kuda Besi

Japan Open 2022: Beda Nasib Jonatan Christie dan Gregoria Mariska Tunjung
Olahraga

Japan Open 2022: Beda Nasib Jonatan Christie dan Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Celine Evangelista Ngaku Pernah Ditolak Marshel Widianto
Hiburan

Celine Evangelista Ngaku Pernah Ditolak Marshel Widianto

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!