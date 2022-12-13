US Ready to Serve as APEC Host of 2023

The announcement was made during an informal preparatory meeting of APEC Senior Officials in Honolulu last week.
Under the theme "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All," the US emphasized its commitment to drive forward work on key issues such supply chain resilience, digital trade, connectivity, opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, climate change and environmental sustainability.
Issues around food security, health, anti-corruption, digitalization, women’s economic empowerment, and supporting historically underserved and underrepresented communities will also be high on the agenda, grounded in the three priorities emphasizing being interconnected, innovative and inclusive.
"APEC is where we advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance inclusive and sustainable growth," said 2023 Chair of APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting, Mike Pyle in a media release on Tuesday.
"The United States is excited to serve as the APEC host of 2023. In our host year we want to be ambitious and innovative in our priorities. The theme and priorities reflect what we have heard from member economies and stakeholders to advance a practical economic policy agenda to benefit workers, businesses and families in all of our economies," said Pyle.
APEC officials will meet throughout 2023 in the US.
They will convene in Palm Springs for their first meeting in February and again in Detroit, Michigan, in May for the Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting and other related meetings.
Their final preparatory meeting will take place in Seattle in September. Finally, APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will be held in San Francisco in November.