Perppu No. 2 of 2022 on Job Creation still regulates break time. (Photo: medcom.id)
Time Off Not Abolished in Job Creation Perppu: Ministry

Antara • 06 January 2023 18:36
Jakarta: The Manpower Ministry tendered an explanation following rumors circulating after the issuance of Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) on Job Creation as well as ensuring there is no abolition of workers' time off.
 
"There was a hoax that (spread) at the beginning of this week regarding the right of break time or vacation time. It was rumored that this Perppu abolishes rest or holiday time. That is a hoax, not true," Director General of Industrial Relations and Social Security Development at the Manpower Ministry Indah Anggoro Putri stated during a press conference regarding the Job Creation Perppu that was monitored virtually from Jakarta on Friday.
 
Putri explained that Perppu No. 2 of 2022 on Job Creation still regulates break time depending on the amount of work time as well as long breaks.

Moreover, menstrual and maternity leave remained unchanged. This still sets Law Number 13 of 2003 about Manpower as the basis for those two days off.
 
The director general also denied that the issuance of the Perppu meant that contract workers could be contracted for life.
 
Putri said that there was a period of time.
 
Perppu Number 2 of 2022 does not regulate the period for contract workers but mandates further regulation in Government Regulation (PP) Number 35 of 2021 about work agreements for specific time, outsourcing, working time and breaks, and termination of employment.
 
The regulation itself will be revised so as to adjust to the new policy.
 
She also denied that layoffs could be done unilaterally and severance pay and long service awards were abolished with the issuance of the new policy.
 
"Perppu 2 of 2022 still regulates severance pay, long service pay, and compensation pay. The amount for each reason for layoffs will be further regulated in the government regulation," Putri noted. 
 
(WAH)

