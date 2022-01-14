English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The global output is projected to grow by only 4.0 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023.
The global output is projected to grow by only 4.0 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023.

Global Economic Recovery Losing Steam: Report

English united nations covid-19 global economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 January 2022 09:03
New York: The global economic recovery is facing significant headwinds amid new waves of COVID-19 infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply-chain  challenges and rising inflationary pressures,  according to a report launched on Thursday.
 
After expanding by 5.5 per cent in 2021, the global output is projected to grow by only 4.0 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023, according to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2022.
 
The robust recovery in 2021 – driven by strong consumer spending and some uptake in investment, with trade in goods surpassing pre-pandemic levels — marked the highest growth rate in more than four decades, the Report highlighted. Yet the momentum for growth – especially in China, the United States and the European Union – slowed considerably by the end of 2021, as the effects of monetary and fiscal stimuli began to recede and major supply-chain disruptions emerged. Rising inflationary pressures in many economies are posing additional risks to recovery. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"In this fragile and uneven period of global recovery, the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2022 calls for better targeted and coordinated policy and financial measures at the national and international levels," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a press release on Thursday
 
"The time is now to close the inequality gaps within and among countries. If we work in solidarity – as one human family – we can make 2022 a true year of recovery for people and economies alike," he added.
 
With the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 unleashing new waves of infections, the human and economic toll of the pandemic are projected to increase again. 
 
"Without a coordinated and sustained global approach to contain COVID-19 that includes universal access to vaccines, the pandemic will continue to pose the greatest risk to an inclusive and sustainable recovery of the world economy," noted Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.   
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Travelers from 14 Countries

English
indonesian government
6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

6.6 Magnitude Quake Jolts Banten

English
earthquake
Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indonesia Records 850 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI
Ekonomi

Bahlil Ungkap Kronologis Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara RI

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan
Internasional

Pria Sandera 4 Orang di Sinagoga Texas, Desak Pembebasan Ilmuwan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

UNDIP Alokasikan 2.000 Kuota Mahasiswa Baru Lewat SNMPTN, Cek Persyaratannya

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari
Nasional

9,6 Juta Lansia Rampung Divaksinasi per 15 Januari

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU
Olahraga

Coutinho Jalani Debut Manis Bersama Villa dengan Menahan Imbang MU

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun
Otomotif

IIMS 2022 Coba Maksimalkan Potensi Awal Tahun

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!
Hiburan

Momen Haru Fico Fachriza dan Ananta Rispo Pelukan Sambil Menangis: Maafin Gue Bang!

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022
Teknologi

Industri Aplikasi Mobile akan Pecahkan Lebih Banyak Rekor pada 2022

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!