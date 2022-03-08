English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The impact of this pandemic is experienced by the lower middle-class workforce in Indonesia. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The impact of this pandemic is experienced by the lower middle-class workforce in Indonesia. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Lower Middle-Class Largely Bore Brunt of Pandemic: Ministry

English covid-19 pandemic workers migrants
Antara • 08 March 2022 15:59
Jakarta: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Manpower Anwar Sanusi drew attention to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the employment sector, especially dealing a significant blow to the lower middle-class workforce.
 
"The impact of this pandemic is experienced by the lower middle-class workforce in Indonesia, especially the female workforce," Sanusi stated at the C20 virtual agenda on Tuesday.
 
The ministry's secretary-general highlighted the greater impact of the pandemic on workers, who switched from industrial enterprises to the agricultural sector, from the formal to the informal sector, as well as workers in the accommodation and food and beverage sector and migrant workers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This is apparent from a decline in the labor force participation rate (TPAK) in youngsters, with high school education, during the pandemic, he stated.
 
Sanusi called the agricultural business field and the informal sector as heroes for industrial and formal workers during the pandemic.
 
The agricultural and informal sectors, especially those in rural areas, offer relatively low wages and do not cover social protection schemes.
 
In addition, there is pressure on the level of labor wages, especially in the accommodation and food and beverage sectors associated with tourism activities.
 
This is justified by a decline in the average level of labor wages, with the highest fall in Bali and Bangka Belitung Islands, recorded at around 17.91 percent and 16.98 percent, respectively.
 
The impact of the pandemic on employment is also apparent from the decline in remittances from Indonesian migrant workers (PMI). The number of remittances for Indonesian workers had reached around US$9.43 billion in 2020, a decrease of 17.56 percent year-on-year or as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, based on data from Bank Indonesia.
 
"This reflects the difficult economic conditions currently being faced by PMI during this pandemic," he affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Riau Islands Awaits Regulation on COVID-19 Test Requirement for Singaporean Tourists

Riau Islands Awaits Regulation on COVID-19 Test Requirement for Singaporean Tourists

English
riau islands
Selection Committee Names 3 OJK Chief Commissioner Candidates

Selection Committee Names 3 OJK Chief Commissioner Candidates

English
OJK
Govt Finishes Building Homes for Seroja Cyclone Victims in West Nusa Tenggara

Govt Finishes Building Homes for Seroja Cyclone Victims in West Nusa Tenggara

English
west nusa tenggara
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?
Otomotif

Layanan One Day Service Body & paint Bengkel Resmi, Bagaimana Standarnya?

4 Syarat Utama Rusia untuk Akhiri Operasi Militer di Ukraina
Internasional

4 Syarat Utama Rusia untuk Akhiri Operasi Militer di Ukraina

Kabar Baik, <i>Positivity Rate</i> Covid-19 Indonesia di Bawah 10%
Nasional

Kabar Baik, Positivity Rate Covid-19 Indonesia di Bawah 10%

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPKB dan Talent Scouting UI Ditutup Malam Ini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPKB dan Talent Scouting UI Ditutup Malam Ini

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs
Olahraga

Cedera Lutut, LeBron James Absen Lawan San Antonio Spurs

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia
Teknologi

15 Maret, Xiaomi Rilis Redmi Note 11 Series di Indonesia

Lapor SPT Bareng, Sri Mulyani: Luhut Menteri Paling Tajir
Ekonomi

Lapor SPT Bareng, Sri Mulyani: Luhut Menteri Paling Tajir

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog
Hiburan

Benedict Cumberbatch Balas Kritikan untuk Film The Power of the Dog

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!