Noviantoro hopes that PT INKA can export more products to the Oceania region.

INKA Exports 262 Flat Wagons to New Zealand

English transportation oceania New Zealand
Desi Angriani • 31 December 2021 15:42
Jakarta: Indonesian state-owned rolling stock manufacturer PT INKA is exporting 262 container flat top wagons to New Zealand.
 
According to the Indonesian Transportation Ministry, the handover ceremony was witnessed by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.
 
"We must be proud that our people can export products that have high strategic and economic values," Minister Budi said in a statement on Friiday.

During the event, PT INKA president director Noviantoro said that the 262 containter flat top wagons were purchased by New Zealand state-owned company Kiwi Rail.
 
Noviantoro hopes that PT INKA can export more products to the Oceania region, especially New Zealand and Ausralia.
 
Previously, the Indonesian exported as many as 224 blizzard centre sills to BradkenRail from Australia.

 
(WAH)
