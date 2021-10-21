Indonesian MSMEs Urged to Increase Competitiveness before Joining Online Platforms

Jakarta: Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contribute a lot for Indonesian economy, Incoming Chair of the International Council of Small Business (ICSB) Hermawan Kartajaya has said.
Nevertheless, Indonesian MSMEs need to make thorough preparations before joining online platforms.
"What is the main challenge of MSMEs? it is (going) online. I've been working with Professor Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing, to convince MSMEs. If you don't go online, you die. But if you go online without preparations, you will die also," Kartajaya told Metro Globe Network (MGN).
"If you are a small or medium enterprise you are not ready with marketing, the real marketing is not the communication not PR not styling, but the competitive advantage. Whether you have the lowest cost, or you have differentiation, or you have a special segment that your competitors cannot compete in," he explained.
Watch: Growth of Indonesia's MSMEs
ICSB, represented in over 85 countries, uses its platform to distribute new knowledge and information on small business management and entrepreneurial development.
The organization brings together educators, researchers, policy-makers and practitioners from around the world to share knowledge and expertise in their respective fields through publications, programs, workshops, training sessions and certifications.
"You must do international networking and this organization is a great organization to do networking. There are a lot of government officers, campuses and trainers here. They are exchanging ideas," he stated.
Although the current administration is committed to supporting Indonesian MSMEs, the Indonesian government still needs to formulate correct strategies in order to increase the competitiveness of local MSMEs.
"If you go online, you will directly face competitors from all over the world. Yes your market is quite big but your competitors are so many," he stated.