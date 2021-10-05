West Papua Has Great Potential to Become Major Producer of Agricultural Commodities

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Monday expressed optimism that the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua will become a major producer of agricultural commodities in eastern Indonesia."West Papua province has a great potential to become a major producer of agricultural commodities in eastern Indonesia. There are even thousand hectares of maize field and seven million hectares of field for food and horticultural crops," President Jokowi said after inspecting Klamesen sub-district in Sorong regency, West Papua, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.However, the President added, only 33 percent of the vast area of land that has been utilized.Therefore, the Head of State called on Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Governor of West Papua Dominggus Mandacan to improve more agricultural productivity in the province.On that occasion, President Jokowi also urged millennial farmers to be given opportunities to be involved in improving agricultural sector.Furthermore, the President also underscored the important use of agricultural technology that aims to improve agricultural productivity, facilitate capital access, and improve capacity of human resources especially in West Papua province.