English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Energy Crisis Opens up Opportunity for Investment in Indonesia: Minister

English china energy investment europe
Antara • 27 October 2021 21:20
Jakarta: Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia deemed the energy crisis that hit several countries in Europe and China as an opportunity to boost investment into Indonesia.
 
At a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, the minister affirmed that the energy crisis had pushed up electricity prices in these countries, so it would certainly have an impact on the production prices.
 
"The cost of goods sold of a product in that country will increase, and as a result, the product must have a higher cost to be marketed to the people. Hence, now, the strategy that we are building (is based on) our energy oversupply. Data from State Electricity Enterprise (PLN) for Java-Bali regions indicated that we have an oversupply of 2,300 MW. Thus, this is our opportunity to urge companies in those countries to immediately relocate to Indonesia," he emphasized.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


By relocating to Indonesia, these countries can cut down their costs, as the electricity price in Indonesia is not as high as the countries affected by the energy crisis. Thus, the production costs are cheaper, and the products are better.
 
Furthermore, the minister believes several countries are arrogant about eco-friendly energy. Despite the commendable concept, countries that initially banned the use of coal and fossil energy were now using them again due to the energy crisis, he pointed out.
 
"Our other allied countries, which are far away, sometimes are pretentious about green energy. Turns out now that countries that say they must not use coal and must not use fossils are having an energy crisis, (so they return to) coal," he affirmed.
 
The minister emphasized that Indonesia fully supports the idea of environment-friendly energy. Furthermore, Indonesia remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, through the development of electric vehicles.
 
"Hence, we can actually follow global developments but do not (follow other's pace) too much. Why? We are a sovereign country, but we also encourage the global concept of green energy. That is agreed," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, Australia to Continue Building Trust

President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, Australia to Continue Building Trust

English
president joko widodo
Biden Announces New Initiatives to Expand US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

Biden Announces New Initiatives to Expand US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

English
united states
Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat
Nasional

BMKG Ingatkan Potensi Bencana Akibat Hujan Lebat

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot, Band Metal Hijaber Asal Garut Gelar Tur Eropa

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Janjikan Produksi Tembaga Freeport di Papua Naik hingga 4 Juta Ton

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?
Internasional

Biden Sebut Nama Trump 24 Kali di Virginia, Soal Apa Saja?

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021
Pendidikan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan
Otomotif

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom
Teknologi

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!