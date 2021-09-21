Jokowi Calls on Ministers to Support Steel Industry

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on ministers to continue to support the steel and iron industry and the professionalism of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) to create a steel industry cluster in Cilegon City, Banten Province.This was conveyed by Jokowi in his speech at the inauguration of the steel industry factory PT Krakatau Steel on Tuesday."I entrust the ministers with continuing to support the steel and iron industry, as well as SOEs to become more professional and profitable," Jokowi stated.The president targeted the steel industry cluster in Cilegon to realize 10 million tons of steel in 2025.Since the consumption of steel in the country is huge, during the last five years, the demand for steel has increased by 40 percent, which is driven by infrastructure development, Jokowi pointed out.He later noted that steel consumption in the country is not only for infrastructure but also for the development of other industries that require steel, especially the automotive industry."Hence, do not allow these products from the foreign market to enter," Jokowi pointed out.On Tuesday, President Jokowi departed for Banten Province from the Air Force Base Atang Sendjaja, Bogor District, West Java. The head of state and his entourage took off to Cilegon City aboard the Air Force Super Puma Helicopter at around 8:15 local time.Upon arrival in Cilegon City, the president headed to PT Krakatau Steel to review and inaugurate the Hot Strip Mill 2 PT Krakatau Steel.After the inauguration, the head of state is scheduled to review COVID-19 vaccination activities held at several locations in Banten Province, including the student vaccination at Serang City 4 High School.The president and his entourage will thereafter head to the Singandaru Community Health Center (Puskesmas) in Serang to review the COVID-19 vaccination for the community.Jokowi will then continue his journey to the Local Government Area of Banten Province in Serang City to provide directions to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across Banten Province.The briefing activity for Forkopimda across Banten Province also ended a series of working visits by President Jokowi in Banten Province.The president and his entourage will return to the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, aboard the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter, via the Boru Field Helipad, Serang, to the Atang Sendjaja Air Force Base, Bogor District.Accompanying President Jokowi on the flight to Banten Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Commander of the Presidential Security Guards Major General TNI Tri Budi Utomo, and Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin.(WAH)