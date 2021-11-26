English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ADB is demonstrating its commitment to manage climate-related risks.
ADB is demonstrating its commitment to manage climate-related risks.

ADB Declares Support for Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

English Climate Change asia-pacific finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 November 2021 12:51
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), reaffirming its commitment to building a more resilient financial system, increasing transparency, and safeguarding against risks from climate change through enhanced disclosure.
 
"By signing up to this important initiative, ADB is demonstrating its commitment to manage climate-related risks and embrace the opportunities presented by the low-carbon transition," said ADB Managing Director General Woochong Um in a press release on Friday.
 
The Financial Stability Board created the TCFD as a framework to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information for consistent use by organizations to inform their stakeholders. ADB joins more than 2,500 organizations in publicly declaring support for the TCFD initiative.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


ADB is implementing TCFD’s recommendations to raise awareness of climate-related risks across its portfolio of operations in its developing member countries, resulting in better risk management and more informed strategic planning.
 
"Supporting the task force and implementing TCFD reporting mainstreams and quantifies the adverse impact of risk associated with climate change. It will demonstrate to ADB’s investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders our support for greater transparency for climate finance," said ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management Ingrid Van Wees. 
 
"Our hope is that global actions like the TCFD will lead regional financial regulators to enhance disclosure requirements for all types of financial institutions to support the timely derisking of the financial system," Van Wees added.
 
The TCFD’s recommendations will help ADB prepare for implementation of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures framework, which is scheduled to be launched in 2023 and will help build a consensus on integrated risk management and disclosure for nature-related reporting.
 
As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB has committed to aligning its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement and last month raised its level of ambition to deliver $100 billion in cumulative climate financing from its own resources from 2019 to 2030. At least 75% of ADB’s operations, by number of projects, will feature climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives by 2030.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!