NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Indonesia Keen to Forge Cooperation on Green Economy with UK: Jokowi

English investment environment Climate Change COP26 president joko widodo
Antara • 02 November 2021 14:06
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted Indonesia's intent to forge cooperation with the United Kingdom, with focus on the green economy, especially investment and development in environment-friendly technologies for economic transition.
 
"I would like to focus our cooperation on green economy. Green investment and affordable technology are the keys to economic transition," President Jokowi stated, as noted in a release issued by the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat and received here on Tuesday.
 
Jokowi conveyed the statement during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of Parties on climate change (COP 26) held in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday (November 1).

Prior to meeting bilaterally on the sidelines of the COP 26 summit, President Jokowi and PM Johnson had engaged in a telephonic conversation on October 25, 2021.
 
At the bilateral meeting, PM Johnson expressed the UK's interest in investing in Indonesia, with priority accorded to supporting Indonesia's economic transition.
 
PM Johnson also emphasized the importance of supporting Indonesia through investment in the green economy sector, the support of multilateral development banks, and affordable green technology.
 
Hence, Johnson affirmed that the UK will prepare export credits for cooperation with Indonesia on economic transition.
 
The bilateral meeting between both leaders will be followed up with a technical meeting to make a list of prioritized cooperation and the required funding scheme.
 
At the bilateral meeting, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and Indonesian Ambassador to the UK Desra Percaya.
 
(WAH)
Pertamina Supports Govt's Target of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Pertamina Supports Govt's Target of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

English
energy
ADB to Help Boost Tourism in Cook Islands

ADB to Help Boost Tourism in Cook Islands

English
tourism
Need to Prevent Year-End COVID-19 Spike: Minister

Need to Prevent Year-End COVID-19 Spike: Minister

English
covid-19 cases
