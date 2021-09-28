Govt Announces 36th Trade Expo Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has announced the 36th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI): Digital Edition, themed 'Reviving Global Trade', which is being organized as part of efforts to expedite national economic growth."This virtually held event is one of the forms of effort and commitment made by the Trade Ministry to revive global trade," he said here on Monday.The exhibition is expected to serve as a breakthrough for Indonesian entrepreneurs, who can use the opportunity to latch on to the momentum of economic recovery acceleration, he added.The international exhibition will be held virtually for 14 days from October 21 to November 4, 2021, while the product showcase will be held until December 20, 2021, he informed.The 36th TEI is expected to drive the acceleration of digital trade transformation, Lutfi said.The TEI Digital Edition aims to serve as an effective and efficient online trade transaction and promotion platform, strengthen partnerships and maintain business sustainability with buyers, expand penetration to new markets, build a positive image, and improve the competitiveness of Indonesia's products and services in the international market, the minister added.The 2021 TEI will also feature a digital catalog, which will serve as a tool for participants and visitors to exhibit and explore information regarding Indonesian products, he said.The Indonesian products and services that will be featured at the expo will be divided into eight categories: manufactured products, digital lifestyle and services, medical and healthcare, renewable energy, food and beverage products, living comfort and amenities, fashion and beauty products, and halal products, he informed."TEI 2021 is ready to provide greater amenities and comfort through an interactive platform in the form of e-catalog, much like in the large international trade exhibitions in Germany and the United Arab Emirates," Lutfi explained."With this, interactive activities between sellers and buyers can proceed even better," he added.The TEI aims to attract as many potential buyers as possible for the benefit of Indonesian economy, Lutfi said.In addition to the exhibition, the latest edition of TEI will feature several activities such as trade forums, seminars, as well as business counseling, he added.What will differentiate the forum this year is the participation of trade ministries from partner countries such as Singapore and the Philippines, WTO's director general, and World Bank's managing director, the minister said.In addition, a Halal Trade Forum will be held and Primaniyarta and Primaduta awards will also be presented at the expo, he added."Beyond Halal Trade Forum, we are also collaborating with the Indonesia Fashion Chamber to hold Muslim fashion show and talk shows. This will be the government's concrete step in realizing Indonesia as the center of halal products and world Muslim fashion," Lutfi remarked.(WAH)