The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific.
ADB Launches New Carbon Fund

English Climate Change asia-pacific finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 10:44
Glasgow: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) this week launched a new carbon fund, the Climate Action Catalyst Fund (CACF), at the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26).
 
The CACF will help ADB’s member countries meet their nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets and raise ambition over time. It will mobilize carbon finance through the purchase of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or carbon credits, under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to enhance the financial viability of greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation actions in Asia and the Pacific.
 
"Establishing the CACF is another major step by ADB toward ensuring that the Asia and Pacific region benefits fully from the emergence of carbon markets under Article 6," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono in a press release on Wednesday.

"The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific, so it is critical that developing member countries (DMCs) have access to finance to achieve their NDC targets and to transition toward net-zero emission economies," he added.
 
The CACF is aiming to mobilize more than $100 million from national and subnational governments or their agencies, as well as from public and private sector entities in ADB’s member countries for catalyzing investments that are essential for meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. The CACF will support a diverse range of transformative actions including GHG emission reduction projects, programs, and scaled-up activities such as sectoral and policy interventions.
 
ADB recently elevated its ambition to deliver climate financing to its DMCs to $100 billion from 2019–2030. ADB is also committed to ensuring at least 75% of the total number of its operations will support climate action.
 
(WAH)
