APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

The cooperation could cover food, energy, and the environment sectors. The cooperation can also be pursued to avoid the threat of recession.
"In the short term, collaboration is absolutely necessary to overcome inflation and ensure food security," Jokowi remarked while delivering details on the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) Session I in Bangkok, Thailand, as quoted from Antara, Friday 18 November 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In a statement received here on Friday, Jokowi specifically encouraged the realization of the APEC Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030.
This aims to strengthen food security through innovative and digitalized technology, increasing the productivity and efficiency of the food system, as well as inclusive and sustainable policies.
"It is also necessary to pay attention to the availability of fertilizers and animal feed to prevent a food crisis that could affect more than three billion people," Jokowi stated.
Meanwhile, for the long term, Jokowi encourages the strengthening of digital economy and green economy partnerships.
The president believes the digital economy and digital transformation are important for inclusive economic recovery.
"Since the pandemic, its economic benefits have been increasingly felt, starting from telemedicine, food delivery services, digital payments, to the involvement of MSMEs in the marketplace," he explained.
"We must build a friendly digital economy ecosystem for MSMEs and start-ups, especially through strengthening digital skills and literacy," he stated.
Regarding the application and practice of the green economy, Jokowi believes this is important in the efforts to recover the regional economy.
The head of state said the green economy is the economic future of the Asia-Pacific region, where it is recorded that over US$90 billion had be channeled to build various green projects.
"Hence, I welcome Thailand's initiative 'The Bangkok Goals for the Bio-Circular-Green Economy.' This initiative will open up access to financing, technology, innovation, and capacity building," the president stated.
He emphasized that this achievement requires strengthening collaboration between APEC members as the key.
Before starting the meeting session, President Jokowi was greeted directly by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he arrived at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, and this was continued with a group photo session.