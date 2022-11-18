English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo attends APEC Meeting in Thailand. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo attends APEC Meeting in Thailand. Photo: BPMI Setpres

APEC Should Boost Concrete Cooperation amid Crises: Jokowi

Antara • 18 November 2022 17:08
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on leaders of member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to strengthen concrete cooperation in the midst of global crises.
 
The cooperation could cover food, energy, and the environment sectors. The cooperation can also be pursued to avoid the threat of recession.
 
"In the short term, collaboration is absolutely necessary to overcome inflation and ensure food security," Jokowi remarked while delivering details on the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) Session I in Bangkok, Thailand, as quoted from Antara, Friday 18 November 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In a statement received here on Friday, Jokowi specifically encouraged the realization of the APEC Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030.
 
This aims to strengthen food security through innovative and digitalized technology, increasing the productivity and efficiency of the food system, as well as inclusive and sustainable policies.
 
"It is also necessary to pay attention to the availability of fertilizers and animal feed to prevent a food crisis that could affect more than three billion people," Jokowi stated.
 
Meanwhile, for the long term, Jokowi encourages the strengthening of digital economy and green economy partnerships.
 
The president believes the digital economy and digital transformation are important for inclusive economic recovery.
 
"Since the pandemic, its economic benefits have been increasingly felt, starting from telemedicine, food delivery services, digital payments, to the involvement of MSMEs in the marketplace," he explained.
 
"We must build a friendly digital economy ecosystem for MSMEs and start-ups, especially through strengthening digital skills and literacy," he stated.
 
Regarding the application and practice of the green economy, Jokowi believes this is important in the efforts to recover the regional economy.
 
The head of state said the green economy is the economic future of the Asia-Pacific region, where it is recorded that over US$90 billion had be channeled to build various green projects.
 
"Hence, I welcome Thailand's initiative 'The Bangkok Goals for the Bio-Circular-Green Economy.' This initiative will open up access to financing, technology, innovation, and capacity building," the president stated.
 
He emphasized that this achievement requires strengthening collaboration between APEC members as the key.
 
Before starting the meeting session, President Jokowi was greeted directly by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he arrived at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, and this was continued with a group photo session.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo held a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. Foto: Photo BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

Demi Konten, Perempuan Ini Nekat Adang Mobil Jokowi dan Terobos Paspampres

KTT APEC 2022, Jokowi: Kolaborasi Mutlak Diperlukan untuk Atasi Krisis Global

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

Jokowi Invite New Zealand to Invest in Developing Indonesia Geothermal Energy

English
president joko widodo
Anies Baswedan Had Lunch with Small Team of NasDem, Democrats and PKS

Anies Baswedan Had Lunch with Small Team of NasDem, Democrats and PKS

English
Anies Baswedan
GOTO Laid off 1.300 Employees

GOTO Laid off 1.300 Employees

English
GoTo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gregoria Tembus Semifinal Australia Open 2022
Olahraga

Gregoria Tembus Semifinal Australia Open 2022

Korut Tembakkan Rudal, Pemimpin 5 Negara Pasifik Lakukan Pertemuan Darurat
Internasional

Korut Tembakkan Rudal, Pemimpin 5 Negara Pasifik Lakukan Pertemuan Darurat

Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres
Nasional

Anies Ingin Memantapkan Koalisi, Baru Bicara Cawapres

Surplus Transaksi Berjalan Diperkirakan Berlanjut hingga Kuartal IV
Ekonomi

Surplus Transaksi Berjalan Diperkirakan Berlanjut hingga Kuartal IV

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV
Otomotif

Banyak Pilihan, All New Toyota Prius Tawarkan Hybrid Atau PHEV

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir
Pendidikan

Kemenag Tunggak Pembayaran Beasiswa 10 Bulan, Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Hampir Diusir

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Aktor Senior Rudy Salam Meninggal Dunia

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember
Teknologi

Lokapala Bersiap Rilis di Asia Tenggara, Close Beta Akhir Desember

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!