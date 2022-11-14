English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Indonesia Encourages Investment to Developing Countries through G20 Presidency

Antara • 14 November 2022 21:53
Bali: Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia highlighted Indonesia's efforts to encourage equitable distribution of investment to developing countries through the G20 Presidency.
 
The minister emphasized that the current distribution of global investment was uneven, especially regarding green investment.
 
"Developing countries only get one-fifth, and developed countries have the largest share," he noted here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lahadalia explained that currently, the world is actively promoting green energy. Moreover, the products produced using new and renewable energy (NRE) have different selling values from the products without NRE.
 
However, the big countries in the G20 group, which hold 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of world exports, and constitute 60 percent of the world's population, in fact, receive a large chunk of investment in the NRE sector.
 
"The flow of investment for NRE is not fair. If only one-fifth is controlled by developing countries that are included in the G20, then there is an extraordinary inequality. Therefore, Indonesia initiates to spread a fair distribution of investment for NRE," he stated.
 
Through the Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting (TIIMM), the Indonesian government seeks support from other developing countries in order to advance development. Moreover, these developing nations have abundant natural resources.
 
"That was a long debate. Thank God, I led the ministerial-level delegation, and it was agreed that there would be an even distribution of investment flows," he remarked.
 
Speaking in connection with the agreement regarding the distribution of NRE investment flows to developing countries, Lahadalia reminded that developed nations should be wise and open to invest in developing countries, including Indonesia.
 
Currently, his side will follow up technically by formulating a strategy to attract investment from these developed countries. The minister pressed for the need for a creative strategy to pick up investment, which currently has more opportunities for developing countries.
 
"This is an agreement, an understanding, a shared awareness that have been opened up. (It is) just like in the Paris Agreement that supports a common awareness. A creative country will get a better portion for this case," he remarked.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ETM Country Platform is a form of Indonesia's readiness in raising investment for energy transition. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Officiates ETM Country Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

ADB Agrees to Help Accelerate Retirement of Cirebon-1 Power Plant

5 Southeast Asian Countries Strengthen Cooperation in Regional Payment Connectivity

BACA JUGA
US-China Competition Should Not Veer into Conflict: Biden

US-China Competition Should Not Veer into Conflict: Biden

English
united states
US Congratulates Indonesia on Successful G20

US Congratulates Indonesia on Successful G20

English
united states
Indonesia Officiates ETM Country Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

Indonesia Officiates ETM Country Platform to Accelerate Energy Transition

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KTT B20 Hasilkan Komunike dan 25 Rekomendasi Kebijakan
Ekonomi

KTT B20 Hasilkan Komunike dan 25 Rekomendasi Kebijakan

Rumah Elon Musk Mati Listik, Hadir di Virtual B20 Pakai Lilin
Nasional

Rumah Elon Musk Mati Listik, Hadir di Virtual B20 Pakai Lilin

Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
Teknologi

Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

Zelensky Konfirmasi Akan Sampaikan Pidato di KTT G20 Selasa Besok
Internasional

Zelensky Konfirmasi Akan Sampaikan Pidato di KTT G20 Selasa Besok

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah
Pendidikan

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
Hiburan

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi
Otomotif

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi "Hijau"

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!