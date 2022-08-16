Global Uncertainties Should Not Make Indonesia Pessimistic: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that global uncertainty should not give rise to a sense of pessimism in Indonesia, as the country has prepared important assets in realizing a more conducive development ecosystem.
"Global uncertainty must not make us pessimistic. In the last eight years, we have cultivated important capital to create a more conducive development ecosystem," Jokowi noted in his speech on the 2023 Draft State Budget (RAPBN) and Financial Memorandum in the Plenary Meeting of the House of Representatives (DPR RI) at the Parliamentary Complex, Jakarta, Tuesday.
The president drew attention to massive development of infrastructure conducted in the last eight years in Indonesia. In addition, he highlighted that the government has improved the quality of human resources and simplified business licensing and investment regulations.
"These are key efforts to strengthen the foundation of the national economy in facing future challenges," he affirmed.
The head of state also stressed that the government will continue to spur structural transformation to build a more solid and sustainable engine for economic growth. According to Jokowi, structural transformation includes the downstreaming industries to increase economic value added and boost green economy development.
"The downstreaming industry to increase the economic value added must be strengthened. The green economy continues to be boosted," Jokowi remarked.
In terms of exports and imports, Jokowi has directed officials to prioritize the use of domestic products.
The president explained that the government also strives to facilitate the digital economy to encourage rapid growth in order to drive micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to upgrade and become new world-class "decacorns" in future.
"The balance in the macro-fiscal policy is also maintained. Fiscal consolidation has become crucial. The health of the state budget is improved to be adaptive and responsive in the medium and long term," the president stated.