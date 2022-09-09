English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Currently, the power system in Flores has a capacity of 94.9 MW. (Photo: medcom.id)
Currently, the power system in Flores has a capacity of 94.9 MW. (Photo: medcom.id)

PLN Has 15.6 MW Power Reserves to Support Investment in East Nusa Tenggara's Flores

Antara • 09 September 2022 20:02
Kupang: State-run electricity firm PT PLN (Persero) has 15.6 megawatts (MW) of power reserves to support investment in the Flores Island area, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
 
"Currently, the power system in Flores has a capacity of 94.9 MW, with a peak load of 79.3 MW, so there is still a power reserve of 15.6 MW," PLN's General Manager of the Nusa Tenggara Development Unit (UIP), Wahidin, noted in a statement here, Friday.
 
Wahidin remarked that the power reserve is ready to be used to support investment activities in tourism and other sectors.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Wahidin said, PLN has also strengthened electricity supply in the Flores system by operating a substation extension transformer in Labuan Bajo, with a capacity of 30 MW, thereby bringing the total current operating capacity to 50 MW.
 
The operation of the transformer has made the electricity supply in Labuan Bajo, which has been set as a Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) area, and other areas on Flores Island stronger and more reliable.
 
"In future, PLN will be able to supply the needs of premium customers in the tourism sector, and of course, the general public," he said.
 
Furthermore, he said, PLN will build a High Voltage Air Line (SUTT) to interconnect the Labuan Bajo Substation with the Labuan Bajo Gas Engine Power Plant (PLTMG) that is planned to commence operation in 2023.
 
The company will continue to provide quality electricity supply to support various development sectors in the region to facilitate their faster growth.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ministry is currently delving into the alleged data leak. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Still Probing Allegations of PLN Data Leak

New Zealand, Germany Cooperate to Invest in Green Hydrogen Research

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's BPOM Issues Distribution Permit for Qdenga Dengue Vaccine

Indonesia's BPOM Issues Distribution Permit for Qdenga Dengue Vaccine

English
vaccine
Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

English
palm
Indonesia Adds 2,804 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,804 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Belum Lengkap, Kejagung Kembalikan Berkas Penyidikan Putri Candrawathi
Nasional

Belum Lengkap, Kejagung Kembalikan Berkas Penyidikan Putri Candrawathi

Besok, Proklamasi Resmi Raja Charles III akan Dibacakan Dua Kali
Internasional

Besok, Proklamasi Resmi Raja Charles III akan Dibacakan Dua Kali

Menhub Klaim Tarif Ojek Baru Sudah Sesuai Masukan Semua Pihak
Ekonomi

Menhub Klaim Tarif Ojek Baru Sudah Sesuai Masukan Semua Pihak

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi <i>Whistleblower</i> Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru
Pendidikan

Unair Janjikan 'Hadiah' Bagi Whistleblower Kasus Suap di Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo
Olahraga

Hattrick Riyan Ardiyansyah Bawa PSIS Bekuk PS Tira Persikabo

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!