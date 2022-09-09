"Currently, the power system in Flores has a capacity of 94.9 MW, with a peak load of 79.3 MW, so there is still a power reserve of 15.6 MW," PLN's General Manager of the Nusa Tenggara Development Unit (UIP), Wahidin, noted in a statement here, Friday.
Wahidin remarked that the power reserve is ready to be used to support investment activities in tourism and other sectors.
Wahidin said, PLN has also strengthened electricity supply in the Flores system by operating a substation extension transformer in Labuan Bajo, with a capacity of 30 MW, thereby bringing the total current operating capacity to 50 MW.
The operation of the transformer has made the electricity supply in Labuan Bajo, which has been set as a Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) area, and other areas on Flores Island stronger and more reliable.
"In future, PLN will be able to supply the needs of premium customers in the tourism sector, and of course, the general public," he said.
Furthermore, he said, PLN will build a High Voltage Air Line (SUTT) to interconnect the Labuan Bajo Substation with the Labuan Bajo Gas Engine Power Plant (PLTMG) that is planned to commence operation in 2023.
The company will continue to provide quality electricity supply to support various development sectors in the region to facilitate their faster growth.