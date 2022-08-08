Pertamina Hulu Rokan Produces Up to 161 Thousand Barrels Crude Oil Per Day

Pekanbaru: PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) Riau, a subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company, produced up to 161 thousand barrels of crude oil per day.
"Since July, we have managed to produce 161 thousand barrels per day. This is a massive and aggressive production activity," Pertamina Hulu Rokan President Director Jaffee A. Suardin noted in his presentation at Duri Field, Rokan, Riau, on Monday.
The production of crude oil increased since Pertamina took over the Rokan oil field block from PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia in 2021.
In addition to crude oil production, PT PHR is intensively drilling several wells in the Hulu Rokan area.
This year, PT PHR drilled 376 wells for crude oil processing.
"There are 376 new wells this year, which means one new well per day. Of course, we will conduct activities for the existing wells in order to increase production," he stated.
To maximize the processing of 376 new wells, the company seeks to add 79 units of drilling rigs.
"We will add the existing tools. In Syaa Allah (God willing), we will add 27 rigs, so there are 52 plus 27 rigs in the Rokan Block," he stated.
Due to this maximum performance, PT PHR has become the most productive state-owned company in contributing oil to the state energy company.
"We maintain production of 31 percent of oil at Pertamina, 26 percent nationwide. We can also contribute state taxes of Rp30 trillion to the state," he stated.
PHR has set a target of building up to 500 oil wells this year. At present, the Rokan Block has a total of 16,800 wells.
The new well drilling activities are being conducted in the PHR Management Area spanning seven districts and cities, specifically, Siak, Bengkalis, Rokan Hulu, Rokan Hilir, Kampar, Pekanbaru City, and Dumai City, in Riau Province.