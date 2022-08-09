Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed how retailers predict stronger annual sales performance to endure in July 2022,
It was confirmed by an 8.7% (yoy) increment in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 204.9, primarily on the back of Clothing, Automotive Fuel as well as Spare Parts and Accessories.
On a monthly basis, survey respondents predict a shallower 0.8% (mtm) retail sales contraction in July 2022, boosted by sales of Automotive Fuel as well as Cultural and Recreational Goods.
"In June 2022, the Retail Sales Survey confirmed annual retail sales gains, with growth of the Real Sales Index (RSI) accelerating to 4.1% (yoy) from 2.9% (yoy) the month earlier to reach a level of 206.6," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Tuesday.
The increase primarily stemmed from Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.
On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 11.8% (mtm) in June 2022, mainly held back by Cultural and Recreational Goods, Information and Communication Equipment as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.
"In terms of prices, respondents predict a build-up of inflationary pressures in September and December 2022, with the 3 and 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) increasing respectively to 137.5 and 138.5 from 127.5 and 132.1 the month earlier," he stated.
"In addition, respondents also forecast stronger sales performance in September and December 2022," he concluded.