President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi Urges His Successor to Continue Development of Downstream Industry

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 15:48
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has emphasized that his successor must be able to continue development of downstream industry in the country. 
 
This policy is very important because it provides great benefits for both the state and the general public.
 
"Whoever the next leader, next president, consistency must be maintained and improved. Do not return to raw exports again," said President Jokowi in Jakarta on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
 
President Jokowi said the next government should not be afraid of threats, both from within and outside the country. 
 
Jokowi admitted that shortly after he decided to close the exports of raw nickel, attacks came repeatedly, especially from importing countries.
 
"If we surrender, when will we be able to enjoy the commodities and wealth that we have?" said Jokowi.

The Indonesian government has made various efforts to strengthen the downstream industry, especially building many smelters or mineral processing plants. 
 
The government has also succeeded in acquiring Freeport's mines as well as the Rokan oil and gas block, which are one of the largest mining assets in the country.
 
"Freeport is now owned by Indonesia, not by US companies anymore," explained the former mayor of Surakarta.
 
"We will continue to do things like this so that later in the 2030s, Indonesia will be the world's seventh largest economy. In 2045, we are already in the top four or five," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

