Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Financing Supply, Demand Continue to Grow in Indonesia: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 10:49
Jakarta: The latest Financing Supply and Demand Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicated growing demand for new corporate financing in June 2022.
 
It was reflected by a weighted net balance (WNB) of 16.4%, higher than 12.1% in the previous month. 
 
"New loan disbursements in June 2022 also maintained a positive growth trend, with the WNB increasing to 86.7% from 43.0% the previous month, primarily driven by customer demand as well as the promising monetary and economic outlook of the Indonesian economy," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.

"On a quarterly basis, survey respondents expect new loan disbursements to accelerate in the second quarter of 2022," he stated.
 
In terms of households, demand for new financing grew in June 2022. Commercial banks remain the primary source of additional household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans. 
 
In addition, households also relied on other sources of finance to meet their financing needs including cooperatives, leasing and FinTech.
 
(WAH)
Outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease Declared in Ghana

Indonesia Less Likely to Experience Recession: Govt

Poverty Declines Faster in Villages than Cities: BPS Head

