Jokowi Witnesses Groundbreaking Ceremony of Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a coal gasification project in Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra Province.
This coal gasification project is a form of cooperation with American company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APCI).
In his remarks, President Jokowi said that this downstreaming of coal products into Dymethil Ether (DME) had actually been planned for six years.
The Head of State added that Indonesia had been dependent on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports for decades.
"Alhamdulillah today we can start the groundbreaking ceremony of this coal downstreaming project," he said in a video conference, Monday, January 24, 2022.
According to him, the country should be able to take advantage of its natural resources and reduce imports that don't add value to the Indonesian economy.