English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Global growth is expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2022 (Photo:Medcom.id)
Global growth is expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2022 (Photo:Medcom.id)

IMF Cuts 2022 Global Economic Growth Forecast

English china economic growth united states global economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 January 2022 10:59
Washington: Global growth is expected to reach 4.4 percent in 2022, half a percentage point lower than previously forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday, in an update to their World Economic Outlook (WEO). 
 
"We project global growth this year at 4.4 percent, 0.5 percentage point lower than previously forecast, mainly because of downgrades for the United States and China," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
In the case of the US, this reflects lower prospects of legislating the Build Back Better fiscal package, an earlier withdrawal of extraordinary monetary accommodation, and continued supply disruptions. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


China’s downgrade reflects continued retrenchment of the real estate sector and a weaker-than-expected recovery in private consumption. 
 
Supply disruptions have led to markdowns for other countries too, such as Germany. 
 
"We expect global growth to slow to 3.8 percent in 2023," she stated.
 
"This is 0.2 percentage point higher than in the October 2021 WEO and largely reflects a pickup after current drags on growth dissipate," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Seeks to Export Cars to Australia in Q1 2022

Indonesia Seeks to Export Cars to Australia in Q1 2022

English
Australia
Indonesia Records 4,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Indonesia Records 4,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Uneven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Impending Global Economy: Minister

Uneven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Impending Global Economy: Minister

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Biden Dukung Rencana The Fed untuk Kurangi Stimulus dan Perangi Inflasi
Ekonomi

Biden Dukung Rencana The Fed untuk Kurangi Stimulus dan Perangi Inflasi

Krisis Ukraina, Biden Ancam Putin dengan Sanksi Personal
Internasional

Krisis Ukraina, Biden Ancam Putin dengan Sanksi Personal

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat
Nasional

KSP: Perjanjian Ekstradisi Tanda Kepemimpinan Presiden Menguat

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Gol Hakimi Antar Maroko ke Perempat Final

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria
Hiburan

Selamat! Marcello Tahitoe Resmi Menikah dengan Cindy Maria

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Apa Itu NFT? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid
Otomotif

Mazda Bangkitkan Mesin Rotary dengan Teknologi Hybrid

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T
Teknologi

Kemenkominfo Tancap Gas Sediakan Internet di Kawasan 3T

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!