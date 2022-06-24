English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
PLN has, for the longest time, developed public electric charging stations at strategic points.(Photo: medcom.id)
PLN has, for the longest time, developed public electric charging stations at strategic points.(Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's PLN Commits to Converting Fuel Vehicles to Electric-Powered Models

English PLN electricity electric vehicle energy fuel
Antara • 24 June 2022 15:53
Jakarta: PT PLN is committed to facilitating or encouraging the conversion of fuel-based vehicles to electric-powered models as a means to achieve the national target of carbon neutrality.
 
President Director of state electricity company PT PLN Darmawan Prasodjo stated that this measure was taken to allow immediate transition to clean energy, reduce imports and fuel subsidy, and save up on foreign exchange.
 
"Conversion is one of our measures to become independent in terms of energy (source), because (we change) from import-based energy to domestic-based energy," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This year, PLN has made preparations for operating some 400 units of electric motorcycles as well as to be used as a means to promote electric vehicles to the public.
 
He noted that the motorcycles carried the logos of PLN and the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, so many would see those vehicles. If the demands for those rides hike, it would be cheaper to conduct energy conversion.
 
The company also actively ensures the availability of supporting infrastructure.
 
Among the facilities or infrastructure they readied were public electric vehicle charging stations, general electric vehicle battery exchange stations, and home charging stations.
 
As of May 2022, PLN had established 90 general electric vehicle battery exchange stations to enable electric motorbike owners to recharge their rides. On the other hand, they have established 129 public electric vehicle charging stations over 98 locations. It comprises fast charging and ultra fast charging stations.
 
"This year, we allocated funding to add 40 more public electric vehicle charging stations to facilitate people in charging their electric vehicles," he added.
 
PLN has, for the longest time, developed public electric charging stations at strategic points. It has also offered incentives to further encourage people to use electric vehicles.
 
The company made the efforts to support a reduction in emissions and create a better life.
 
At the G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on Friday, June 24, PLN collaborated with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and Pertamina to promote the conversion of oil-fueled motorbikes to electric bikes.
 
The cooperation was marked by the inking of a memorandum of understanding among the three entities.
 
Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Ego Syahrial drew attention to the government's continued efforts to promote the use of battery-based electric vehicles in Indonesia, targeting to operate as many as six million electric motors by 2025.
 
"Through the cooperation agreed today, we expect that the target of six million electric motorcycles in Indonesia can be achieved in 2025," Syahrial emphasized.
 
The ministry will conduct conversion of as many as one thousand fuel-based motorcycles to electric-based motorcycles in 2022. The government has set a target for 13 million electric motors from new electric ones and through conversions in the subsequent decade.
 
He expects this conversion program to attract and encourage the development of an independent electric motor vehicle industry in Indonesia. In addition, the increasing public interest in electric vehicles could boost the capability of the domestic industry.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Indonesian Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation on Migrant Workers Placement

Indonesian Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation on Migrant Workers Placement

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil
Otomotif

Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas
Olahraga

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk
Internasional

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM
Pendidikan

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik
Nasional

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir
Hiburan

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni
Teknologi

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!