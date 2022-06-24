Jakarta: PT PLN is committed to facilitating or encouraging the conversion of fuel-based vehicles to electric-powered models as a means to achieve the national target of carbon neutrality.
President Director of state electricity company PT PLN Darmawan Prasodjo stated that this measure was taken to allow immediate transition to clean energy, reduce imports and fuel subsidy, and save up on foreign exchange.
"Conversion is one of our measures to become independent in terms of energy (source), because (we change) from import-based energy to domestic-based energy," he stated.
This year, PLN has made preparations for operating some 400 units of electric motorcycles as well as to be used as a means to promote electric vehicles to the public.
He noted that the motorcycles carried the logos of PLN and the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, so many would see those vehicles. If the demands for those rides hike, it would be cheaper to conduct energy conversion.
The company also actively ensures the availability of supporting infrastructure.
Among the facilities or infrastructure they readied were public electric vehicle charging stations, general electric vehicle battery exchange stations, and home charging stations.
As of May 2022, PLN had established 90 general electric vehicle battery exchange stations to enable electric motorbike owners to recharge their rides. On the other hand, they have established 129 public electric vehicle charging stations over 98 locations. It comprises fast charging and ultra fast charging stations.
"This year, we allocated funding to add 40 more public electric vehicle charging stations to facilitate people in charging their electric vehicles," he added.
PLN has, for the longest time, developed public electric charging stations at strategic points. It has also offered incentives to further encourage people to use electric vehicles.
The company made the efforts to support a reduction in emissions and create a better life.
At the G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on Friday, June 24, PLN collaborated with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and Pertamina to promote the conversion of oil-fueled motorbikes to electric bikes.
The cooperation was marked by the inking of a memorandum of understanding among the three entities.
Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Ego Syahrial drew attention to the government's continued efforts to promote the use of battery-based electric vehicles in Indonesia, targeting to operate as many as six million electric motors by 2025.
"Through the cooperation agreed today, we expect that the target of six million electric motorcycles in Indonesia can be achieved in 2025," Syahrial emphasized.
The ministry will conduct conversion of as many as one thousand fuel-based motorcycles to electric-based motorcycles in 2022. The government has set a target for 13 million electric motors from new electric ones and through conversions in the subsequent decade.
He expects this conversion program to attract and encourage the development of an independent electric motor vehicle industry in Indonesia. In addition, the increasing public interest in electric vehicles could boost the capability of the domestic industry.