Juda Agung, Aida Budiman Inaugurated as BI Deputy Governors

Jakarta: Today, Juda Agung and Aida S. Budiman took the oath of office as Deputy Governors of Bank Indonesia (BI) before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia Muhammad Syarifuddin.
After the inauguration ceremony, Juda confirmed that he would continue to increase cooperation with the Governor and all members of the Board of Governors of BI to address the national economic challenges moving forward, including digitalisation, MSMEs, financial inclusion and climate change, while strengthening synergy and collaboration with the Government and other relevant authorities to revive economic growth.
Aida took the opportunity to express her appreciation for the trust shown, vowing to maintain that trust through her most diligent efforts for the Republic of Indonesia.
Aida added that she is ready to cooperate in synergy with the Government, other authorities and all relevant parties to support economic development and recovery.
"Juda Agung and Aida S. Budiman were officially inaugurated as Deputy Governors of Bank Indonesia in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 147/P of 2021, dated 24th December 2021 for a 5-year tenure," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a pres release on Thursday.
Therefore, the current structure of the BI Board of Governors is as follows:
Governor: Perry Warjiyo
Senior Deputy Governor: Destry Damayanti
Deputy Governor:
Dody Budi Waluyo
Doni Primanto Joewono
Juda Agung
Aida S. Budiman