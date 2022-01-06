English  
Juda Agung and Aida S. Budiman were inaugurated in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 147/P of 2021.

Juda Agung, Aida Budiman Inaugurated as BI Deputy Governors

English Bank Indonesia economic growth finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Today, Juda Agung and Aida S. Budiman took the oath of office as Deputy Governors of Bank Indonesia (BI) before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia Muhammad Syarifuddin.
 
After the inauguration ceremony, Juda confirmed that he would continue to increase cooperation with the Governor and all members of the Board of Governors of BI to address the national economic challenges moving forward, including digitalisation, MSMEs, financial inclusion and climate change, while strengthening synergy and collaboration with the Government and other relevant authorities to revive economic growth.
 
Aida took the opportunity to express her appreciation for the trust shown, vowing to maintain that trust through her most diligent efforts for the Republic of Indonesia. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Aida added that she is ready to cooperate in synergy with the Government, other authorities and all relevant parties to support economic development and recovery.
 
"Juda Agung and Aida S. Budiman were officially inaugurated as Deputy Governors of Bank Indonesia in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 147/P of 2021, dated 24th December 2021 for a 5-year tenure," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a pres release on Thursday.
 
Therefore, the current structure of the BI Board of Governors is as follows:
 
Governor: Perry Warjiyo
 
Senior Deputy Governor: Destry Damayanti
 
Deputy Governor:                  
 
Dody Budi Waluyo
 
Doni Primanto Joewono
 
Juda Agung
 
Aida S. Budiman
 
 
(WAH)
