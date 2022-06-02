English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono (Photo: BPS)

Indonesia Records Inflation of 0.4% in May 2022: BPS

English inflation consumer price index BPS
Eko Nordiansyah • 02 June 2022 12:31
Jakarta: Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) experienced inflation of 0.40 percent (month-to-month) in May 2022, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). 
 
The country's CPI increased from 109.98 in April 2022 to 110.42 in May 2022.
 
"Based on BPS monitoring in 90 cities, in May 2022 there was an inflation of 0.40 percent," said Head of BPS Margo Yuwono in a video conference, on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
 
Moreover, calendar year inflation stood at 2.56 percent (year-to-date), while annual inflation stood at 3.55 percent (year-on-year).
 
"Several commodities that contributed to inflation in May were air tickets, chicken eggs, fresh fish and shallots," he said.
 
Of the 90 cities monitored by BPS, Margo said, as many as 87 cities experienced inflation and only three cities recorded deflation. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Expects Gas Production to Reach 12 Billion Cubic Feet Per Day by 2030

Indonesia Expects Gas Production to Reach 12 Billion Cubic Feet Per Day by 2030

English
indonesian government
VP Ma'ruf Inspects Residential Construction for Victims of Semeru Eruption

VP Ma'ruf Inspects Residential Construction for Victims of Semeru Eruption

English
vice president maruf amin
BMKG Detects 45 Hotspots of Possible Forest Fires in East Kalimantan

BMKG Detects 45 Hotspots of Possible Forest Fires in East Kalimantan

English
forest
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Tangkap Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti
Nasional

KPK Tangkap Eks Wali Kota Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti

Gaji Tinggi Hingga Pendidikan Berkualitas, Ini 3 Keunggulan Kuliah di Swiss
Pendidikan

Gaji Tinggi Hingga Pendidikan Berkualitas, Ini 3 Keunggulan Kuliah di Swiss

Rusia Klaim Bunuh Ratusan ‘Tentara Bayaran' Asing di Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Klaim Bunuh Ratusan ‘Tentara Bayaran' Asing di Ukraina

Insentif Fiskal Impor Alkes Berakhir Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Insentif Fiskal Impor Alkes Berakhir Tahun Ini

3 Aspek yang Ditingkatkan di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

3 Aspek yang Ditingkatkan di New Daihatsu Sirion

7 Fakta Stranger Things 4 yang Tak Diketahui Orang Banyak!
Hiburan

7 Fakta Stranger Things 4 yang Tak Diketahui Orang Banyak!

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Pembalap Formula E
Olahraga

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Pembalap Formula E

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi
Teknologi

PBESI Serahkan Bonus Rp3,7 Miliar untuk Atlet Esports SEA Games Hanoi

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!