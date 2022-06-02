Indonesia Records Inflation of 0.4% in May 2022: BPS

Jakarta: Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) experienced inflation of 0.40 percent (month-to-month) in May 2022, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
The country's CPI increased from 109.98 in April 2022 to 110.42 in May 2022.
"Based on BPS monitoring in 90 cities, in May 2022 there was an inflation of 0.40 percent," said Head of BPS Margo Yuwono in a video conference, on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Moreover, calendar year inflation stood at 2.56 percent (year-to-date), while annual inflation stood at 3.55 percent (year-on-year).
"Several commodities that contributed to inflation in May were air tickets, chicken eggs, fresh fish and shallots," he said.
Of the 90 cities monitored by BPS, Margo said, as many as 87 cities experienced inflation and only three cities recorded deflation.