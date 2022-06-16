English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The third EWG G20 Forum on June 14-15, 2022, took place in Geneva. (Photo: medcom.id)
The third EWG G20 Forum on June 14-15, 2022, took place in Geneva. (Photo: medcom.id)

G20's EWG Agree on Manpower Ministers' Declaration Method

English G20 workers g20 presidency
Antara • 16 June 2022 15:10
Jakarta: Manpower Ministers from the G20 Forum countries agreed on the method of declaration of various employment issues through the 3rd Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
 
Secretary-general of the Indonesian Manpower Ministry, Anwar Sanusi, stated all participants in the third EWG meeting agreed to complete a productive declaration of the G20 Manpower Ministers in Bali amid global political issues.
 
"Although it has not finished yet, we could agree on the methods to complete the ministers' declaration draft," Sanusi noted in a press statement received here, Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The EWG G20 is a forum to discuss economic and social aspects of employment-related policies. The EWG is also a means for G20 members to exchange ideas and best practices in their respective countries.
 
The third EWG G20 Forum on June 14-15, 2022, took place in Geneva to discuss the drafting of the Declaration of the Manpower Ministers in G20 countries that will be read out at the meeting of the Manpower Ministers of the G20 Members in Bali in September 2022.
 
Sanusi added all participants attending the Third EWG G20 Forum agreed to use the Indonesian G20 Presidency as a positive momentum by agreeing on various matters that had been prepared for a long time.
 
"Hopefully, we can complete the unfinished drafts in our virtual meeting in mid-July and mid-August," he stated.
 
He noted that on the first day of the Third EWG G20 Forum, the participants heard reports related to two issues from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).
 
The first issue was the Brisbane Goal 2025, specifically the role of all member countries in promoting equal access to rights and obligations between women and men in the employment field.
 
Additionally, the forum discussed the performance achievements of male and female workers, who are both affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Various issues raised at the forum enabled participants in responding to aspects related to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the employment field.
 
"If we look at the presentations by the OECD and ILO, we see optimistic progress from Indonesia. Hopefully, we can achieve our targets for the Antalya Summit and Brisbane Summit," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Steinmeier Paid Visit to Commemorate Indonesia-Germany Ties: President Jokowi

Steinmeier Paid Visit to Commemorate Indonesia-Germany Ties: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Offers Investment Opportunities in Energy Sector to Norway

Indonesia Offers Investment Opportunities in Energy Sector to Norway

English
investment
Digital Literacy Key to Prevent Spread of Violent Content in Indonesia: Ministry

Digital Literacy Key to Prevent Spread of Violent Content in Indonesia: Ministry

English
social media
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Open: Tekuk Juara Olimpiade, Yeremia/Pramudya ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tekuk Juara Olimpiade, Yeremia/Pramudya ke Perempat Final

Bertemu Presiden Jerman, Jokowi Sepakati 4 Poin Kerja Sama Ekonomi
Nasional

Bertemu Presiden Jerman, Jokowi Sepakati 4 Poin Kerja Sama Ekonomi

Unjuk Dukungan, 3 Pemimpin Eropa Lakukan Kunjungan ke Ukraina
Internasional

Unjuk Dukungan, 3 Pemimpin Eropa Lakukan Kunjungan ke Ukraina

Gemar Impor, Zulhas Akui Tak Mudah Tangani Lonjakan Harga Pangan
Ekonomi

Gemar Impor, Zulhas Akui Tak Mudah Tangani Lonjakan Harga Pangan

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan
Otomotif

Cara Mengecek Kondisi Ban Truk & Bus Sebelum Perjalanan

Ombudsman: Kemendikbudristek Instansi Paling Mendominasi Aduan Seleksi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ombudsman: Kemendikbudristek Instansi Paling Mendominasi Aduan Seleksi PPPK

Ariel dan Dea Ananda Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Bagus Banget
Hiburan

Ariel dan Dea Ananda Dikaruniai Anak Pertama, Namanya Bagus Banget

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022
Teknologi

Indonesia Juara 3 di PUBG Mobile Pro League SEA Championship 2022

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!