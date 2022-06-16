Jakarta: Manpower Ministers from the G20 Forum countries agreed on the method of declaration of various employment issues through the 3rd Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Secretary-general of the Indonesian Manpower Ministry, Anwar Sanusi, stated all participants in the third EWG meeting agreed to complete a productive declaration of the G20 Manpower Ministers in Bali amid global political issues.
"Although it has not finished yet, we could agree on the methods to complete the ministers' declaration draft," Sanusi noted in a press statement received here, Thursday.
The EWG G20 is a forum to discuss economic and social aspects of employment-related policies. The EWG is also a means for G20 members to exchange ideas and best practices in their respective countries.
The third EWG G20 Forum on June 14-15, 2022, took place in Geneva to discuss the drafting of the Declaration of the Manpower Ministers in G20 countries that will be read out at the meeting of the Manpower Ministers of the G20 Members in Bali in September 2022.
Sanusi added all participants attending the Third EWG G20 Forum agreed to use the Indonesian G20 Presidency as a positive momentum by agreeing on various matters that had been prepared for a long time.
"Hopefully, we can complete the unfinished drafts in our virtual meeting in mid-July and mid-August," he stated.
He noted that on the first day of the Third EWG G20 Forum, the participants heard reports related to two issues from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).
The first issue was the Brisbane Goal 2025, specifically the role of all member countries in promoting equal access to rights and obligations between women and men in the employment field.
Additionally, the forum discussed the performance achievements of male and female workers, who are both affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Various issues raised at the forum enabled participants in responding to aspects related to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the employment field.
"If we look at the presentations by the OECD and ILO, we see optimistic progress from Indonesia. Hopefully, we can achieve our targets for the Antalya Summit and Brisbane Summit," he concluded.