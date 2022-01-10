English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
North Bali International Airport will be built in the coastal area of Kubutambahan, Buleleng.
North Bali International Airport will be built in the coastal area of Kubutambahan, Buleleng.

Govt Receives Feasibility Study of North Bali International Airport

English bali tourism investment
Antara • 10 January 2022 11:20
Jakarta: The Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) has received several documents of feasibility study and business plan from PT BIBU Panji Sakti as the initiator of North Bali International Airport in Buleleng, Bali.
 
"We are ready to  accelerate the development of the airport  Huge investment is needed  to implement  the project that involves local entrepreneurs and grows MSMEs," Special Staff of BKPM, M Pradana Indraputra, said here on Sunday.
 
The said documents had already been conveyed to the PT BIBU Panji Sakti President Director, Sad Adiatmoko Hariwibowo, on Friday, after an overall meeting about North Bali International Airport was held last November.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Relating to the documents, BKPM has issued a letter that  it welcomes the plan to develop the new Bali airport, which is expected  to bolster the region's economic potential, especially in North Bali.
 
BKPM stated that it is ready to coordinate with other ministries/non-ministerial government institutions in facilitating the investment plan, so the project can run well based on existing regulations.
 
According to the plan, the construction of North Bali International Airport  including aerocity, and aerotropolis  will cost an estimated  Rp50 trillion and create jobs for 200 thousand workers.
 
The new airport can push tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and MSMEs in Bali's northern area, and close the welfare gap between the northern and  southern parts of Bali.
 
Earlier, PT BIBU has signed a commitment with state sub-holding China Construction First Group Corp. Ltd (CCFG), which later will be the main contractor in the airport project. CCFG has an excellent record of building huge projects internationally.
 
North Bali International Airport which will be built in the coastal area of Kubutambahan, Buleleng is one of the National Strategic Projects based on Presidential Decree No. 109 of 2020.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

ASEAN, Partners Cooperate to Raise Awareness on Advancements by Women in AI Research

English
women
UNICEF Outraged by Airstrikes on Refugee Camps in Tigray

UNICEF Outraged by Airstrikes on Refugee Camps in Tigray

English
united nations
Govt Urged to Control Basic Need Prices

Govt Urged to Control Basic Need Prices

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan
Internasional

Jaringan Internet di Kota Terbesar Kazakhstan Kembali Pulih Usai Kerusuhan

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Chevrolet Silverado Berubah Menjadi Mobil Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Kali Ini, Giliran Filipina Minta Indonesia Cabut Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara
Ekonomi

Kali Ini, Giliran Filipina Minta Indonesia Cabut Larangan Ekspor Batu Bara

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi Siswa Baru MAN Dibuka Hari Ini

1.978 Pasien Dirawat RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini
Nasional

1.978 Pasien Dirawat RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hari Ini

Acara Tahunan Industri Game E3 Tahun Ini Kembali Online
Teknologi

Acara Tahunan Industri Game E3 Tahun Ini Kembali Online

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Tekuk Lazio, Inter Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

Ada di Lokasi Penangkapan Naufal Samudra, Begini Nasib Dinda Kirana
Hiburan

Ada di Lokasi Penangkapan Naufal Samudra, Begini Nasib Dinda Kirana

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!